New Talstack Tool Helps HR Teams Replace Spreadsheets with Smart Reviews

Talstack has introduced a new module for employee evaluations, giving HR teams the ability to collect structured feedback, track progress, and manage reviews — all from a single dashboard.

Talstack, which currently offers an e-learning solution to customers ranging from midsized businesses to publicly traded companies, is now expanding its offering to include performance management. With this move, the company is delivering on its commitment to provide business leaders, HR leaders, managers and employees across companies a simple, modern platform to track performance.

The Performance Reviews module allows organisations to set up review cycles in minutes, collect insightful 360-degree feedback from employees, managers, peers and direct reports, and track everything on a single dashboard. It allows businesses to customize their performance review workflow to reflect their unique structure and culture.

The release comes at a time when more African companies are becoming aware of how employee productivity, engagement and performance connect to business success. Despite this increased awareness, many businesses still rely on time-consuming manual processes or use inadequate tools to track employee performance. With Talstack, businesses can conduct performance reviews with ease and access training targeted at employee development areas.

This is the first in a series of performance management tools Talstack plans to release. With a growing customer base across mid-size and enterprise businesses, the company is building solutions that scale with teams.

Start your free trial now at www.talstack.com/try-for-free