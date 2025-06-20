VIDEO: Olamide ignored my calls for months after using my name in song — Yemi My Lover

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Ayebo, popularly known as Yemi My Lover, has revealed that after Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, used his name in a song, the music star ignored his calls and messages for over six months despite initially promising to reach out.

In a recent interview, Yemi My Lover recounted his excitement when he first heard Olamide mention his name in a track, calling it a moment of pride and gratitude.

“Olamide was the first to sing with my name. I was very happy when I heard the song, I thanked God. God blessed my name, that’s why people used it to sing. Davido also sang with my name; many people made use of it,” he said.

Despite the joy, Yemi noted that the YBNL boss never acknowledged or reached out to him.

He recalled an encounter with Fuji icon, Wasiu Odetola, popularly knows as Pasuma, who raised the issue after realising Olamide had not compensated him.

“Pasuma said: ‘Yemo, did Olamide compensate you for using your name in his song?’ I said no and that I had never met him before, we don’t have each other’s number. Then Pasuma called him on the phone,” he narrated.

According to Yemi, Olamide apologised and asked that he collect his number from Pasuma so they could connect. But things didn’t go as expected.

“Pasuma gave me his number and I called Olamide for more than six months and he never picked my call. I sent him messages, he never read them or replied, so I let him be,” he added.

Recall that ‘Yemi My Lover’ was mentioned and even used as title for one of the songs in an album: ‘Baddest Guy Ever Liveth’ released by Olamide in 2013.

