Experts, stakeholders discuss PIA implementation, economic impact

Experts in the petroleum sector have said that stakeholders’ participation and media involvement in the monitoring of the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) will ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholder forum themed “Situation Room on Monitoring of PIA”, organised by the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, in collaboration with Shafana Enterprises Limited, in Abuja, the experts expressed views that monitoring the PIA’s implementation would maximise its benefits for Nigeria’s economy and society.

The event brought together experts, traditional rulers, students, and civil society representatives to discuss the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and its economic impact on Nigeria.

In his keynote address on the impact of media in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission’s (NUPRC) implementation of the PIA and its economic implications for the country, Dr Henry Efemona Idudje from the University of Petroleum Resources, Warri, Delta State, highlighted the crucial role the media plays in shaping public discourse and influencing policy outcomes.

The second speaker, Dr Arisabor Lucky Esq, also from the University of Petroleum Resources, Warri, presented a paper on the legal and regulatory frameworks for PIA implementation.

A representative from the Nigeria Maritime University, Delta State, in his paper on the engagement of civil society groups in monitoring the PIA’s implementation, emphasised the importance of stakeholders’ participation in ensuring transparency and accountability.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Mallam Nasir Abdulquadri, Project Manager at Shafana Enterprises Limited, emphasised the significance of the PIA, stating that it holds great promise for Nigeria’s development.

“The PIA is a game-changer for our nation’s economic growth, transparency, and accountability. Its effective implementation will unlock new opportunities, drive investment, and improve the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

The forum provided a platform for traditional rulers, students, and civil society organisations to share their perspectives and respond to the presentations at the forum.

Discussions centred on ways to enhance collaboration and the monitoring of the PIA’s implementation to maximise its benefits for Nigeria’s economy and society.

The event aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the PIA’s potential impact and encourage collective action towards its effective implementation.

