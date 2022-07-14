New ministers don’t have enough time, should get priorities right — SOAN

The Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) has said that the newly appointed Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Muazu Jaji Sambo and his Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, must get their priorities right because the current administration has barely nine months in office.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, President of SOAN, Dr MkGeorge Onyung, wondered why it took the presidency this long time to appoint the new ministers in the transportation sector.

According to Dr Onyung, “The new Minister (Muazu Sambo) has been part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet for a long time now. I don’t know why it took Mr President this long to make this laudable appointment.

“The new Minister has been in the maritime industry for a very long time, serving in leadership positions at the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), so he is a round peg in a round hole. However, the issue is the timing of the appointment.

“This administration has maybe around nine months in office. This means the new Ministers must get their priorities right. They have to settle down quickly. With the immediate past Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, we spent a whole week touring port facilities in Lagos. All that effort is gone down the drain for now. I hope we don’t spend another time touring the ports due to this new appointment.

“The new Ministers must settle down quickly to achieve much in the maritime industry. They don’t have time on their side, but we expect them to achieve so much because of the experience of the Minister of Transportation who previously served in the maritime industry.”