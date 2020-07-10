NERC begins consultation process to unbundle TCN

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has commenced the consultation process to unbundle the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) into the Transmission Service Provider(TSP) and Independent System Operator(ISO).

It said the move was in line with the EPSRA 2004 provision under section 25(b) of the Act, which identifies the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) and System Operations (SO) activities as two separate regulated activities which may be performed by the successor company.

The Commission in a document No. NERC/CP/202, titled: “Towards Greater Independence for the Electricity System Operator,” which was uploaded on its website on Friday, said with the recent tariff Orders issued by the Commission and performance standards, there was a need for greater independence for the operator of the system.

It said: “The Electric Power Sector Reform Act provides for the licensing of the successor transmission company initially charged with responsibility for the building and maintaining the physical national transmission network (often referred to as the “wire business” or “Transmission Service Provider – TSP”) and the system operations function.

“It is envisaged that at a time when the electricity industry is substantially privatized, the Act provides that the holder of the license for the two distinct regulated functions (Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc) may transfer the system operations function to an Independent System Operator (ISO) on such terms and conditions to be decided by the

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC).”

According to the NERC, the role of System Operator, as provided for, under section 66(1) of the EPSRA

include; generation scheduling, commitment and dispatch; Transmission scheduling and generation outage coordination; Transmission congestion management; International transmission coordination.

Others are: Procurement and scheduling of ancillary services and system planning for long term

capacity; Administration of the wholesale electricity market including the activity of administration of settlement payments, in accordance with the market rules, among others.

It explained that holders of the SO license are expected to ensure neutrality and transparency in the management of the grid by strictly complying with the provisions of the Grid Code and the Market Rules as it affects all market participants.

“The SO and TSP licenses are currently bundled under the auspices of the TCN and there are concerns from market participants in respect of possible conflicts of interest on matters that affect the TSP,” it added.

It stressed that the SO may continue to be a part of the corporate entity of the TCN but operating within the rules of the market in a way that ensures its operational and financial autonomy.

Also, the document suggested that the Federal Government-owned ISO functions may be incorporated into a distinct legal entity wholly owned by the government with its own staff, management and Board of Directors.

“The unbundled SO/MO were considered desirable may be wholly owned by market stakeholders including participants, customer groups and registered as non-profit entity e.g. PJM, CAISO, NYISO,” it added.

In view of these, the Commission sought stakeholder input on “readiness of the electricity industry for the unbundling of the SO function to an independent system operator taking into consideration the stage of market development and the key technical prerequisites for an efficient ISO; “recommend the degree of independence that may currently be granted to the operator of the system without causing disruptions in market stability;

“Where the unbundling of the ISO function is considered appropriate, recommend a possible ownership model and governance structure; and where the unbundling of the ISO function is considered premature, propose possible conditions precedent and timelines for a transition.”

It noted that the system operator, as one of the service providers for the NESI, is currently funded by the electricity market as part of the components of the tariff order.

However, it said where the unbundling of an ISO is considered appropriate, the annual budgets shall be approved in accordance with the provisions in the Market Rules.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PRINCIPALS of secondary schools nationwide under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have also expressed surprise over Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu’s announcement on Wednesday withdrawing all the SS3 students in all the 104 Federal Government colleges… Read Full Story

AS the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the secretary of the anti-graft agency, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel … Read Full Story

President Buhari will on Friday sign into law the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion passed by the National Assembly last month… Read Full Story

Ten of the aspirants who picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and nomination form ahead of its July 10 primary in Ondo State may boycott the election… Read Full Story

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu has said the ongoing renovation works in the assembly complex will not hinder the lawmakers from passing laws that will be beneficial to the… Read Full Story

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has kicked against Federal Government’s decision to withdraw Nigerian students from writing this year’s examinations conducted by West African Examination Council (WAEC), on account of ravaging COVID-19, describing such move as amounting to the country being burdened… Read Full Story

FOR much of his life, Abdul-Halim al-Akoum stashed away cash in hopes of one day travelling from his Lebanese mountain village to perform the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that all Muslims who can are obliged to make once in their lives. He was all set to go this year until the coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia… Read Full Story

Olusina Ajayi Olatinwo, who is over 60 years of age, recently got united with his family in Ibadan, after spending 21 years in different prisons across the South-West, on a wrongful conviction that led to a death sentence. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that it was a bitter-sweet experience for his family who had… Read Full Story

GOVERNMENTS, religious and social organisations and the citizenry should all see COVID-19 as a common enemy and work individually and collectively to tackle its menace with a view to ensuring that it does not constitute a permanent threat to safety and the economic, spiritual and social well-being of the human society… Read Full Story

IN a video released on June 23 which went viral on the internet, Lance Corporal Martins Ndakpini of Eight Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, criticised the leadership of the national security and defence apparatus, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, other service chiefs and the National Security… Read Full Story

Damilare Johnson, popularly known as Dami J, is a new act in the Nigerian music industry but his unique sound and artistic versatility are steadily making way for him in the front row… Read Full Story