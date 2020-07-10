Police speak on how father buried four-year-old son in shallow grave after using cutlass to kill him
The Anambra State Police Command says it has commenced investigation into the murder of a four year-old son allegedly by his biological father.
The police Spokesman in the state, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka, noted that the suspect is 35 years old.
Mohammed stated that the suspect also buried the boy’s corpse in a shallow grave in his compound located at Ihite Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra.
He added that “on July 9, 2020, at about 3.21 p.m., police operatives attached to Azia Police Station arrested one Christian Alisigwe, aged 35 years of Ihite Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.
“The suspect allegedly used a cutlass and killed his own four-year-old biological son named Ebubechukwu Alisigwe and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his compound.
“Police detectives visited the scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam motuary for autopsy after he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”
According to him, the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for investigation after which the suspect would be prosecuted.
