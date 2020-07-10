Police shoot dead 32-year-old man in Ibadan

A policeman in Ibadan on Thursday afternoon allegedly shot dead a 32-year-old businessman, Yemi Ajayi, at the Iwo Road interchange, Ibadan.

A witness who pledged anonymity told journalists that some policemen drove to the scene of the incident in a Nissan Micra car and stopped the car being driven by a deceased cousin, Kayode Atanda.

Kayode and late Ajayi were said to be on their way to work in a Toyota Camry car.

The source said that before the driver had slowed down could clear off the highway, one of the policemen started struggling with him over the steering wheel.

According to him, as the driver was trying to get out of the car, the policeman shot him on the arm and the bullet hit the stomach of the deceased sitting beside him.

“I was here when the incident happened. He was about to open the car door when the drunken police officer shot him.

“All three police officers were drunk. I think the government needs to put end to this unreasonable killing,” the eyewitness said.

An elder brother to the victim, Sola Ajayi, told newsmen that the deceased was the breadwinner of the family.

He said the Yemi’s death had created a vacuum in the family, especially in the life of their aged mother.

The older Ajayi said that when the family heard about the unfortunate incident, they went to the testing ground police station to confirm, but saw only their vehicle.

“It was only Kayode Atanda, our cousin, who was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UCH) for treatment that we met in the hospital. I pray the arm will not be amputated,” he said.

He said that the whereabouts of the corpse of his brother was unknown to the family, adding that police had abandoned the wounded Atanda at UCH.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, said the Police Command had begun an investigation into the matter.

“A team from the Area Command Police (ACPOL), Agodi, who were on routine patrol at Iwo road interchange on July 10 at about 12:15 p.m stopped a Toyota Camry car which was alleged to have refused to stop.

“In the process, one of the policemen fired a shot which hit one Adeyemi ‘m’ in the stomach and he was rushed to a police hospital, Agodi, for treatment but was later confirmed dead by the medical personnel.

“Investigation has commenced into the incident,” Fadeyi said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PRINCIPALS of secondary schools nationwide under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have also expressed surprise over Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu’s announcement on Wednesday withdrawing all the SS3 students in all the 104 Federal Government colleges… Read Full Story

AS the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the secretary of the anti-graft agency, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel … Read Full Story

President Buhari will on Friday sign into law the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion passed by the National Assembly last month… Read Full Story

Ten of the aspirants who picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and nomination form ahead of its July 10 primary in Ondo State may boycott the election… Read Full Story

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu has said the ongoing renovation works in the assembly complex will not hinder the lawmakers from passing laws that will be beneficial to the… Read Full Story

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has kicked against Federal Government’s decision to withdraw Nigerian students from writing this year’s examinations conducted by West African Examination Council (WAEC), on account of ravaging COVID-19, describing such move as amounting to the country being burdened… Read Full Story

FOR much of his life, Abdul-Halim al-Akoum stashed away cash in hopes of one day travelling from his Lebanese mountain village to perform the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that all Muslims who can are obliged to make once in their lives. He was all set to go this year until the coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia… Read Full Story

Olusina Ajayi Olatinwo, who is over 60 years of age, recently got united with his family in Ibadan, after spending 21 years in different prisons across the South-West, on a wrongful conviction that led to a death sentence. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that it was a bitter-sweet experience for his family who had… Read Full Story

GOVERNMENTS, religious and social organisations and the citizenry should all see COVID-19 as a common enemy and work individually and collectively to tackle its menace with a view to ensuring that it does not constitute a permanent threat to safety and the economic, spiritual and social well-being of the human society… Read Full Story

IN a video released on June 23 which went viral on the internet, Lance Corporal Martins Ndakpini of Eight Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, criticised the leadership of the national security and defence apparatus, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, other service chiefs and the National Security… Read Full Story

Damilare Johnson, popularly known as Dami J, is a new act in the Nigerian music industry but his unique sound and artistic versatility are steadily making way for him in the front row… Read Full Story