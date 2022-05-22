NEMA tasks subnational governments on disaster risk management

Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the weekend tasked the sub-national government with the need to play active roles in disaster risk management across the country.

Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Mustapha Habib Ahmed who unveiled the documents alongside various stakeholders and experts in Abuja, unveiled the Disaster Risk Management Implications for the 2022 seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) and the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) with a view to enhancing the level of preparedness, mitigation and response across the country.

“We are aware of the increasing global risk of flooding from natural and man-made causes. Nigeria is not isolated from this risk.

“In the year 2012, the country was seriously impacted by a devastating flood that affected many lives, Communities and the environment across the 36 states and the FCT.

“This has been evidenced in the preventive strategies adopted afterwards that reduced the impacts of the subsequent flooding that occurred.

“NEMA recognizes the importance of collaboration and partnership in the management of disaster. Therefore, may I use this opportunity to call on our stakeholders to sustain the existing working relationship at the Federal State, Local Government and Community levels to take responsibility for contributing to disaster management issues within them and not to abandon everything to the government. This is why in NEMA we always say that ‘disaster management is everybody’s business.”





While applauding President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued support for disaster management issues in the country, the NEMA helmsman observed that approvals were given for the distribution of special intervention for farmers affected by the 2018 and 2020 floods.

According to him, the distribution of the special intervention has been very helpful in the rekindling of hope for farmers and in providing food security.

As encapsulated in the Nigeria Meteorological Agency’s report which was released on the 17th February 2022, the SCP is expected to help in the provision of key information with a view to ease the decision-making process, especially for strategic planning, policy-making and operators of various sectors of the economy which rely on climate information for daily operation.

These include Agriculture, Telecommunication, Water Resources Management, Transportation, Power, and Health, among others.

According to the general Outlook of the annual rainfall amount which is predicted to be normal to above-normal rainfall pattern in the country, the earliest onset date is 28th February 2022 in the coastal zone of the South-South states of Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom; in the Central States, between April and May 2022 while in the extreme Northern States, it is between June and July 2022.

“Cessation dates are likely to be relatively normal in most parts of Nigeria, however, a delay is expected over some parts of Cross River, Imo, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kwara, Oyo and Amanda States, respectively.

“In the 2022 forecast, the temperature is expected to be near the long term average. However, some areas will experience anomalies,” the report stated.

