Guber poll: I represent fresh change Ekiti citizens are yearning for — Oluyede

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress(ADC) Dr Wole Oluyede has revealed that he represents the fresh change and ideas the people of the state are yearning for as they go to the poll to elect a new governor.

Oluyede described himself as the most qualified to govern Ekiti in terms of exposure, professional accomplishments, experience and preparedness for the task of bringing the required dividends of democracy to the populace.

The candidate tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to checkmate rigging and vote buying to protect the sanctity and integrity of the ballots, adding that those preparing to buy the conscience of the people would be disappointed.

The accomplished medical doctor, said the twin evil of vote buying and rigging have destroyed the country’s electoral fabrics, saying such must be averted in Ekiti for the votes of the electorate to count.

The governorship candidate who spoke with newsmen in Ado Ekiti at the weekend through the Director General of his campaign organisation, Mrs Omotunde Fajuyi said his mission is to rejuvenate Ekiti’s economy and tutor fresh bloods in the act of politics and governance to bring a paradigm shift in ways people are governed.

He said, “It is obvious Ekiti people are yearning for fresh change not just ordinary change. A fresh man with fresh ideas from his rewarding experiences and that is Dr Wole Oluyede.





“For the first time, Ekiti will be having someone, who is accomplished in his chosen career. It has never happened in Ekiti. He is a successful medical practitioner and consultant.

“He received training all over the world and got international laurels. He has a global outlook, but very connected to the grassroots. Our manifesto captures policies that are practicable and not bogus promises that won’t affect ordinary men on the streets positively.

“No doubt, the vision of Ekiti state founding fathers is yey to be actualized. This situation has been widely adduced to situational leadership that is ignorant of or in non-alignment with the motives of the Ekiti State creation.

“Coupled with gross leadership deficiency , in adequacy and or limitations thus Ekiti is yet to have an evidenced commensurate growth and concrete development economically, socially and structurally.”

On the issue of vote buying, he said, ” It started then like a welfare package for electorate, but politicians had turned it into buying and selling and it is very bad. But the good side of it is that, majority of the people are wiser and what is resonating on their lips is that they will collect their money and vote according to their consciences.”

Speaking on the preparedness of the party to take over Ekiti, the Governorship candidate maintained that his party commands solid and wide followership to be able to wrest power from APC and form the next government on October 16.

“We are on ground in 14 Local Governments out of 16 and having fair and admissible presence in two. We are strong in Ado, Ikere, Ijero, Ekiti West,Ilejemeje, Ekiti East, Ekiti Southwest, Irepodun/Ifelodun and others. We have a well structured reach and and our campaign strategy is principally village -to- village and house-to-house and we are getting results,” he revealed.

Oluyede who reiterated that the party is out to win the June 18 poll and would not quit the race, described ADC as a big party that is strongly and widely supported by civil servants, artisans and other strata of the society.

