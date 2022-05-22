10 killed, arms, ammunition recovered as police invade criminal hideout in Delta

No fewer than 10 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers have been neutralised and arms and ammunition recovered as operatives of the Delta Police Command engaged criminals in their hideout in the Kwale axis of Delta State.

Giving details of the sting operation carried out in the wee hours of Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said five AK 47 rifles, six magazines and 117 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.

Several of the hoodlums, he added, escaped with gunshots during the fierce clash with the police operatives.

“Delta State Police Command has again recorded another major success in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

“This is as a result of the strategies put in place by the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, Psc+.

“Following killings, Arsons, Kidnapping, armed robbery, attack on innocent civilians and policemen while on duty and their rifles were taken away, the Command never relented on its effort towards arresting and ensuring that these hoodlums are brought to book.





“Consequently, the Command went on intelligence-led investigation and on 21/5/2022 at about 0500 hours, the Commissioner of Police Delta State detailed a combined team comprising the State anti-kidnapping/Cybercrime Squad, Dragon patrol teams, RRS Operatives, and Anti-Cult Volunteers from Agbor, Ekwoma, Igbodo, Ibusa, Abavo, Kwale respectively.

“The combined teams embarked on a sting operation and stormed the hideout of these daredevil kidnappers/armed robbers around Kwale Axis.

“The hoodlums, who were armed with AK47 rifles and charms on sighting the Police, shot sporadically at them and the team equally engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

“Due to the superior firepower of the Police, 10 of the suspected kidnappers/armed robbers were successfully neutralized while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Five AK 47 rifles, six magazines and one hundred and seventeen (117) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them,” the statement read in part.

According to DSP Edafe, the CP has assured residents of the state that the Command will sustain the tempo, urging members of the public, vigilantes, anti-cult volunteers and other non-State actors to continue to partner with the police to make the state unsafe for criminals.

