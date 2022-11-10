NEMA, NCDMB commence distribution of relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa

As the ravaging flood water slowly recedes in some parts of Bayelsa State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have commenced distribution of food and essential commodities to communities affected by flood in the State.

While delivering the items to the State Government, the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, represented by the Director of Search and Rescue, Edward Adedokun said the food and essential commodities would be distributed to 1000 household affected by the flood.

Explaining further, he said that the items are part of 12,000 metric tons of assorted grains approved by the President, Mohammadu Buhari, from the National Strategic Reserve Stock for distribution to all states of the federation and the FCT after assessments conducted and reports to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Tribune Online learnt that the food Items include 1,000 bags of 10kg rice, 1,000 bags of 10kg beans, 1,000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of salt (20kg), 75 kegs of vegetable oil (20 liters), 150 cartons of seasoning cubes (maggi/knorr) and 75 cartons of tin tomato (50 sachet).

While non-food Items include 8,000 pieces of nylon mats, 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets (treated), 600 cartons of bath soap, 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade (5 yards), 1,000 pieces of children’s wear (new), 1,000 pieces of women’s wear (new) and 1,000 pieces of men’s wear (new).

He said “let me say that the Federal government through NEMA cannot compensate persons impacted by disasters. We cannot compensate people for the traumatic experience that have brought setback to our people in times of disasters. Yet we have to help people to get back on their feet and restart normal life.

“The relief intervention is a testimony that the federal Government through NEMA is always willing to help the people of Bayelsa State. I want to also use this opportunity to appeal to His Excellency, the Governor of Bayelsa state to set-up and strengthen Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) in all the Local Government Areas of Bayelsa state to take disaster risk management to the grassroots in line with global best practices.

“This is with the understanding that every disaster happens in a particular community and in a particular Local Government Area. The first life-saving responders are always from the local community. As we always say; disasters are always local, the life saving first responders are always local too.

“I also want to appeal to Your Excellency to set aside a predictable funding to Bayelsa SEMA to enable the Agency intervene timely to save lives and safeguard livelihoods whenever disasters hit.”

Meanwhile, in continuation of the distribution of Relief Materials to flood impacted Citizenry in different Local Government Areas of the State, the NCDMB distributed Palliatives to Azikoro town in Yenagoa LGA and communities in Ogbia Local Government Area.

The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote (FNSE, FIPS), represented by the Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Barr. Esueme Dan Kikile while delivering the Palliatives to the paramount rulers and leaders of the communities, noted that the Board came up with the Palliatives as its way of supporting and empathizing with them.

The Palliatives were distributed to Azikoro town in Yenagoa LGA, Elebele, Emeyal 1 & 2, Otuoke, Kolo 1, 2 & 3 and Imiringi communities in Ogbia LGA, where the leaders & citizens thanked the Board & the E.S, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote (FNSE, FIPS) for the assistance in their time of need.

The palliatives were also distributed to Akenfa, Polaku, Tombia and Amarata communities in Yenagoa LGA, where the leaders and citizens thanked the Board and the Executive Secretary for assisting them in their time of need.

