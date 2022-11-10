You must play by rules of campaign, IGP warns political parties

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has told political parties that they must play by the rules in conducting their campaign rallies.

This followed reports of attacks on campaign convoys by hoodlums with the latest being the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday.

Appearing on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, he admonished that politicians must avoid anything that leads to violence during the campaigns.

Before the attack on the PDP campaign trail in Maiduguri, there had been similar incidents in Kaduna and Rivers while the Labour Party (LP) had also reported that its rally was attacked in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

However, the police boss noted that the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Borno State may have concluded hastily about what really happened in Maiduguri, saying that the force headquarters has raised a team to properly investigate the matter.

According to the police boss, the team will determine wholistically what indeed happened in the Borno State capital during the PDP rally.

He said: “On how realistic it is in stopping the issue of violence in our political agenda either in rallies or campaigns. Well, it takes two to tango. There are laid down means, ways procedures to do rallies and campaigns.

“On our part, we have gone out to appeal to politicians to play the game by the rules. And at the same time allow us to regulate political processions, campaigns and rallies, to avoid clashes and so forth.”

The police boss affirmed that the force will deal with the alleged abuse of power by local security outfit Ebubeagu in Ebonyi state and others, who had been accused of intimidating the opposition.

Responding to a question on the matter, Baba stated: “I think I have even made announcements earlier than even their letter (of protest).

“On the day of the signing of the peace accord, I observed that we have not less than 64 Security outfits that have been created by different state governors with names for different purposes.

“But most importantly, the crime prevention and space is so wide, that we are encouraging everybody to come in. And that is why we said policing is something that requires the contribution of everybody.

“So, while these outfits have been created to checkmate crime and criminality, we have also told them that they are not to be used for politicking or to be used for political reasons.”

The IGP noted that the police is dedicated to ensuring that the conduct of elections are free, fair, credible and that election security is in tandem with international best practices.





He said: “This has been evidenced by the security management at the off- season gubernatorial elections in Edo, Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states.

“The NPF recently concluded a 1 month train-the-trainer course on election security management for officers and men of the Force.

“Just last week, at Imo State the top echelon of the Force met for the Conference/Retreat for Senior Police Officers on Election Security Management ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

He said the security situation in Nigeria has been reasonably stable “in spite of the activities of unpatriotic elements and non-state actors who engage in various criminal activities around the country.”

Baba added: “However, the Nigeria Police Force is actively collating intelligence and effectively subduing elements responsible for security threats within the country.

“This, alongside tactical and strategic deployment of operatives, particularly in light of recent threat alarms, has helped to proactively police the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, and reduce the occurrence of crime to a bare minimum.

“Permit me to state, without mincing words, that despite false security alerts and advisories from some quarters, there is no imminent threat in the FCT and other parts of the country based on the reports we received from intelligence quarters.”

On police reforms, the IGP remarked that President Muhammadu Buhari has shown an unwavering commitment to the reform of the Nigeria Police Force to attain its mandate through a reform, re- equipment, re-orientation, and modernization of the Nigeria Police Force

He explained: “Mr. President has ensured a well-thought out, highly coordinated, and sustainable police reform initiative by approving a 5-Year Roadmap for the Police Reform Initiative in March 2022.

“A multi-sectoral Presidential Police Reform Team has been established in the Office of the Chief of Staff to Mr. President. The Team was inaugurated on 26th October 2022.

“The Presidential Committee on Police Reforms has effectively laid the foundation for a reformed Nigeria Police Force.

“Building blocks for a fully reformed Police is already being laid and this is evident in the current outlook of the NPF.

“In a short space of time, the NPF has been greatly improved upon in all areas and this will form the crux of the next few slides.”

On manpower development, the police boss remarked that the NPF has embarked on a deliberate policy to ensure maximal development of the Force’s manpower.

He added: “This is evidenced by the recruitment, training and passing out of effective manpower at both Constable cadre from Colleges/PTS and Cadets cadre from the Nigeria Police Academy in consonance with the FG’s reform agenda. Another set of 10,000 Recruits are currently undergoing training at various colleges/PTS nationwide.

“The President has graciously approved and consistently provided funds for the annual recruitment, feeding and kitting of 10,000 Police Constables.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE