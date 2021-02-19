Negotiating with bandits is shameful, defeatist ― Pa Adebanjo

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
An Elder statesman and Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has said it is shameful and defeatist for a government to be negotiating with bandits over insecurity in the country.

Adebanjo, in a chat with this correspondent, said that no competent government would ever do such.

“Negotiating with bandits over insecurity in the country is shamefully defeatist.

“A competent government will never do such a thing because it is not something to write home about.” He added.

