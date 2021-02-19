Oro festival: Imams raise alarm as traditionalists impose illegal curfew in Ogun

Following the imposition of daylight curfew in Ipokia Local Government area of Ogun State by traditionalists, Islamic leaders in the state have warned against impending religious crisis.

A statement issued by the League of Imams and Alfas in the state noted that the daylight curfew by Oro traditionalists is a violation of the rights of other religious faithful.

The statement which was signed by the Secretary-General of the body in the state, Sheikh Tajudeen Adewunmi, called on the state government to intervene in the impasse.

Tribune Online gathered that the curfew formed part of the week-long annual Oro/Orisa Oba festival held in the local government by Oro adherents.

But the statement reads: “We recall the agreement reached and signed last year between the Oro traditionalists, the Christians, the Muslims and other stakeholders in Ipokia with the police authority in attendance.

“The agreement stated clearly that the traditionalists should celebrate their festivals without any infringement on the rights of the other religious faithfuls or generating chaos.

“We reiterate that this agreement should be respected and made to be on all and sundry.

“Adherents of various faiths should recognise and respect the rights of the others. A true religion brings the best out of its adherents and does not pose any hardship on the others.”

