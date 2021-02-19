Shasha mayhem: Folarin, Adegoke call for peace, write NEMA for reconstruction, relief materials

Following the recent killings and arson in Shasha market, Ibarapa and other parts of Oyo State, the same, representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, on Friday, visited victims of the crisis in Shasha market, urging all warring parties to embrace peace.

The lawmaker, who was accompanied on the visit by a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, said he had already communicated with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the reconstruction of the burnt market and provision of relief materials to the victims.

Folarin observed that the recent happenings in the state are creating a climate of fear and insecurity, which must not be allowed to fester.

He implored the Oyo State government and all stakeholders not to engage in blame game and politicisation of security issues, stressing that the importance of peaceful co-existence among ethnics to national development could not be over-emphasised.

According to Folarin, “as a concerned lawmaker, I am in touch with security agencies with a view to finding lasting solutions to high wave of insecurity in Oyo State. And as a responsible and responsive stakeholder.”

“I have officially notified the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of the unfortunate incident in Shasha market Ibadan; the officials of the agency have arrived to do an on-the-spot assessment of the extent of damages with a view to reconstructing the market. In a matter of days, the agency will start to deliver construction materials and other relief packages for the victims,” Folarin remarked.

While pleading against reprisal attacks, he disclosed that the constituted leaders of Yoruba, Hausa/Fulani and Igbo communities in Shasha have unanimously agreed that Shasha market should remain where it is.

While commiserating with bereaved families and other victims of Shasha mayhem, the three-term senator urged the security forces to deploy intelligence teams to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the Shasha unfortunate incident with a view to forestalling future recurrence.

