Need for training on nutrition

The is need for the populace to get an adequate and lasting information about the different food safety and nutritious diets, it is quite necessary, it will help in the health sector to reduce mortality rate in the country. Looking at food safety, it is necessary that everyone knows some of the successful procedures in food management such as the preservations, technology, processing, post harvesting management issues and the different combination of various nutritional food intake that it is required for the growth and the economy development in the country at large.

Food Safety is in the areas of effective transportations, packaging and storage systems so that there would be no damages. The need to avoid food contamination should be general knowledge.

There is need for more research work that will cover agricultural entrepreneurship, food processing, distribution, innovations and method of preservations, packaging, storaging and the different operational and technological methods of transportations. This information should be disseminated to the populace accordingly.

Michael Adedotun Oke

