Need for training on nutrition

Nutrition, nutritious 

The  is  need  for the populace  to get  an adequate and lasting information about  the different food safety and nutritious  diets, it is quite necessary,  it will help in the  health sector to reduce mortality  rate in the country. Looking at food safety,  it is necessary that everyone knows  some of the successful procedures in food management  such as the preservations,   technology, processing, post harvesting management issues and  the different  combination of various  nutritional food  intake that it is required for the  growth and the  economy  development in the  country at large.

Food Safety is in the areas of effective transportations, packaging and   storage systems so that there would be no damages. The need to avoid food contamination should be general knowledge.

There is need for more research work that will cover agricultural entrepreneurship, food processing, distribution, innovations and method of preservations, packaging, storaging and the different operational and technological methods of transportations. This information should be disseminated to the populace accordingly.

Michael Adedotun Oke

talentupgradeglobalconcept@gmail.com

