NEDC gets new coordinator in Adamawa

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has appointed Barrister Khalifa Lawal as the new coordinator of the commission in Adamawa State.

The change in leadership is a strategic move aimed at strengthening the commission’s development initiatives in the state.

In a symbolic change of baton held today at the commission’s office in Yola, Adamawa State, outgoing acting coordinator Fatima Bakari formally handed over leadership to the NEDC new coordinator, Barrister Lawal.

This development marks a new phase in the Commission’s ongoing commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing the North-East region, which continues to recover from years of conflict and underdevelopment.

In her remarks, Bakari praised her team’s dedication and highlighted the progress recorded during her tenure.

“I urge you all to continue with the collaboration and strategic action plans to address the region’s socio-economic challenges,” she said. “This transition is more than a leadership change; it is a renewal of our shared commitment to building a prosperous North-East.”

Accepting the mantle of leadership, Barrister Lawal expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to pursue inclusive and impactful development.

“Together with stakeholders, government officials, and the people, we will implement projects that directly touch lives and improve the livelihoods of our people,” he said.

The NEDC new coordinator outlined his priorities, including sustainable development, infrastructure enhancement, and empowerment programs tailored to support vulnerable communities in Adamawa.

He reaffirmed his readiness to work in synergy with all stakeholders to achieve the Commission’s mandate.

