Wike slashes UniAbuja land from 11,000 to 4,000 hectares

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced the reduction of land allocated to the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) from 11,000 hectares to 4,000 hectares, following what he described as unauthorised land acquisition by the institution.

Wike made this known during the commissioning of newly constructed access roads in the Giri District of Abuja, where he accused the university of overstepping its boundaries without obtaining the necessary approvals or documentation.

“The University on their own grabbed 11,000 hectares. I said that will not happen. No document, nothing. You see them fencing everywhere, and before you know it, they would have gone to sell our land,” Wike stated.

He said the FCT Administration had recovered 7,000 hectares of the land, and directed the Director of Lands and other relevant agencies under the FCTA to formally allocate only 4,000 hectares to the university. The reclaimed portion, he added, would be put to use under the district’s development plans.

The minister reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development in the area, disclosing that internal road construction in Giri would soon commence under the supervision of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“Having created this access road, we have told the Executive Secretary of FCDA and other relevant agencies to start working on details of how we are going to do the roads within the district. So, be assured that maybe next one year, it will be a different thing.”

Wike also hinted at a partnership with the National Assembly to establish more institutions within the district, promising to support the initiative by providing land to accelerate its execution.

He said the completion of the new road has paved the way for the immediate take-off of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Academy in the area, as it now enables the movement of equipment and commencement of structural work.

“They will start the academy immediately because now they have access roads that they can move in their equipment and develop this. And when this comes, you see that other people will also move in and develop their own area,” he said.

The minister acknowledged the lack of basic amenities as a major barrier to land development and investor interest in the district.

He pledged that the FCTA would provide necessary infrastructure, including roads, water, and electricity,y to encourage development and improve residents’ quality of life.

“Most of the problems we’re having here are that sometimes when you allocate land, there are no facilities, no infrastructure, and people are not encouraged. So, we will do everything we can to see that basic infrastructure is being provided.”

