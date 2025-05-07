NEDC reaffirms commitment to rebuilding North-East economy

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to rebuilding the economy of the North-East region, following over a decade of destruction caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Managing Director of the Commission, Mohammed Goni Alkali, gave the assurance during a three-day regional development retreat held in Lagos.

The event, organised by the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, brought together the leadership of the six regional development commissions to chart a unified course for sustainable development.

Alkali noted that the insurgency had significantly damaged infrastructure, disrupted livelihoods, and stifled economic activities across the region.

He said the NEDC will intensify efforts in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure development, and entrepreneurship to drive economic recovery and create employment.

“Since inception, the Commission has aligned itself with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and has continued to deliver impactful projects that touch the lives of millions in the region,” Alkali said.

According to him, the Commission has successfully executed various projects, including roads, bridges, housing estates, hospitals, schools, markets, and skills acquisition centres. He added that thousands of housing units have been constructed for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as part of post-insurgency rehabilitation efforts.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on NEDC, Hon. Usman Zanna, assured of the legislature’s continued support for the Commission. He praised the leadership of the NEDC for staying committed to the federal government’s development mandate.

Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, who declared the retreat open, outlined strategic focus areas such as infrastructure renewal, youth and women empowerment, digital connectivity, healthcare delivery, and environmental remediation. These, he said, are anchored on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also speaking, Minister of State, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, said the retreat aimed to establish a national coordination framework for regional development, to harmonise project planning, implementation, and reporting across all regional commissions.

A highlight of the event was the signing of performance bonds by the commissions—excluding the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which had signed earlier—signifying their commitment to accountability and standardised development processes.

The NEDC delegation to the retreat was led by its Chairman, Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd), alongside the Managing Director and other top officials.

The retreat featured technical sessions and presentations designed to strengthen institutional coordination and foster a unified framework for regional growth across Nigeria’s geo-political zones.

With its renewed focus and expanded mandate, the NEDC said it will continue to collaborate with government agencies, international organisations, and stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive, inclusive recovery for the region.

