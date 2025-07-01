FG signs MoU to domesticate production of HIV antiretrovirals in Nigeria

The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with La Shipson Pharmaceuticals Ltd to domesticate biopharmaceutical technologies in Nigeria.

The partnership is focused on localising the production of HIV antiretrovirals and other essential drugs within the country.

During the signing ceremony held at NBRDA’s headquarters, the Director General of NBRDA, Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, highlighted the transformative potential of the initiative.

“This project will generate job opportunities, create wealth, and improve healthcare service delivery across Nigeria. By positioning our country as a hub for pharmaceutical innovation, we are taking significant steps towards reducing our reliance on foreign drug imports,” he stated.

He further emphasised the importance of the project: “The enhancement of our laboratory infrastructure, coupled with technology transfer and capacity building, will invigorate indigenous capacity in essential drug and vaccine production. This is a monumental step towards ensuring that Nigerians have access to critical healthcare solutions.”

The Chief Executive Officer of La Shipson Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hon. Godiya Shipi, expressed enthusiasm about the project and thanked the DG of NBRDA for supporting the initiative.

Board Chairman of La Shipson Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Handsome Momoh, stressed the importance of local production in addressing healthcare gaps.

“This partnership will bridge the critical healthcare gap stemming from the withdrawal of international aid for HIV antiretrovirals and other essential medications in Nigeria. By localising production, we are ensuring access to life-saving drugs while empowering our local workforce,” he said.

As part of the collaboration, La Shipson will commence the production of HIV and other related drugs at NBRDA, where staff will engage in research and analysis.

With this partnership, NBRDA and La Shipson Pharmaceuticals are poised to lead Nigeria towards a more self-sufficient and innovative healthcare future, ensuring that critical medications are produced locally and made accessible to all Nigerians.

