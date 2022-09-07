NDPB to institutionalise data protection in Nigeria —SGF

The National Commissioner of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr Vincent Olatunji, recently led some staff of the Bureau on a visit to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the Shehu Shagari Complex in Abuja.

The SGF expressed his delight at the visit of the National Commissioner and reinforced the need for the establishment of the Bureau in line with global best practice.

He noted that Nigeria is fast becoming a data-driven society hence, the need to curb the menace of data breaches.

Mustapha said, “Data theft is one of the most thriving businesses in the world. Everywhere you go, every country is putting measures in place so that data of its citizens are protected because accessibility to people’s data, unauthorised ones, would invariably allow anybody doing that to take absolute control over the people’s lives, from their financial transactions to their health records, to their access to certain information which can be manipulated.

“I am glad that we are starting well by laying the foundation that is required, which is having an institution by way of the Bureau.”

He also assured the NDPB of the Federal Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for the Bureau to achieve its statutory obligations by ensuring that the needed legislative framework is put in place as well as working out service-wide circulars.

In his words, “I have listened to you and I have seen the prospects of the Bureau. I would like to assure you that if there is anything I can do to ensure that the necessary legislation is put in place as quickly as possible, I am ready to do it.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE