Delta govt celebrates peace, unity at 31st anniversary on low key

The funfare that usually goes with the celebration of Delta State creation was kept on hold as the state government marked the 31st anniversary.

The state was created on August 27, 1991 from the defunct Bendel State.

Except for the interdenominational thanksgiving service held last weekend in Asaba, the week-long activities which featured in the past celebrations, were not observed.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Olise Ifeajika, has said that the low key celebration has nothing to do with politics as it was planned this year just to give glory to God for the achievements since 1991.

According to him, the state had never rolled out drums to celebrate the anniversary every year, adding that, that of 30 marked last year (like other special years) was well-celebrated .

He explained that Okowa was not in church for the thanksgiving last weekend because he travelled to Makurdi, Benue State to honour an invitation from Governor Samuel Ortom.

Meanwhile, the state has achieved a lot in peace and unity since it was created 31 years ago.

The state governor, Dr Okowa who stated this at the thanksgiving service held at the Government House Chapel, Asaba noted the state had passed through tough times, but had pulled through and became stronger and prosperous because God had been with it.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, the governor said his administration faced a lot of challenges in its first few years and thanked God and the people of the state for standing with the government over the years.

He said: “Since 2015 when we came into office, it has been God all the way and I recall how tough it was for the state when the price of crude oil went down for a long period.

“To make matters worse, we also had attacks on our oil production facilities which took a toll on our production quantum.

“We went to God in prayers and also took certain actions like the setting up of the Peace Advocacy Committee against oil facility vandalism.

“Not too long, God showed up and we started doing things and I daresay that we have satisfied our God-given conscience by executing people-oriented projects across the state.”

Okowa acknowledged that critics had their rights to criticise his administration, but declared that he was proud of the laudable achievements of the administration in the area of infrastructure and on the lives of citizens.





