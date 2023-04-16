The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has concluded plans to embark on registration of all unemployed persons in the 25 local government areas of Niger State.

Niger State NDE Coordinator, Mallam Mohammed Abubakar in a statement issued in Minna, said the state registration is scheduled to start on Monday 17th April to 5th May 2023.

According to a statement, the registration exercise will hold at the NDE state office Ladi Kwali Road Adjacent NTA Minna for those within Minna and environs while those in the local government areas are expected to register at their respective councils Secretariats.

Dantsoho thereby urged all unemployed persons in Niger state to take advantage of this to register themselves in their designated local governments in order to benefit from the Programme.

He stated that the Federal Government wants to have the full statistics of the unemployed in the country so as to make a proper plan for them.