The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of results of Adamawa governorship supplementary elections after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Hudu Yunusa declared Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani of All Progressive Congress (APC) winner of the poll.

The REC on Sunday morning without a figure declared Binani the winner of the supplementary elections.

In a statement on Sunday morning by INEC National Commissioner, Information & Voter Education, Barr. Festus Okoye declared the action of the REC as null, void and of no effect.

The read, “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.”