The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, was on Sunday morning declared the Senator-elect for Sokoto South Senatorial district.

Tambuwal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the current serving Senator Danbaba Dambuwa, with a total margin of 4,976.

Announcing the results at about 11:55am on Sunday at the INEC office in Bodinga local government, the returning officer, Professor Abubakar Abdullahi Bagudo said Tambuwal emerged Senator-elect with a total number of 100,860 votes.

He further announced that the APC candidate, Abdullahi Ibrahim Danbaba, garnered a total number of 95,884 votes.

Recall that the governor, having served his constitutional requirements of two terms as governor of the state, picked the presidential form of the PDP before he announced his withdrawal on the day of the primary for a fellow contestant and the eventual candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Tambuwal will however be returning to the National Assembly as a Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District having served as three term Federal House of Representatives member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency where he emerged as the Speaker between 2011 to 2015.