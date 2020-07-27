NDDC: Itsekiri group lauds NASS on recommendations, flays rival group

The Itsekiri Interest Group (IIG) has lauded the National Assembly (NASS), particularly the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for recommending the sack of the Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei-led Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC and its placement under the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The group, which condemned a rival group, the Itsekiri Consultative Congress (ICC) for its alleged unbridled and uninformed attack on the NASS’s recommendations, described as absurd and suspicious any opposition against the recommendations.

IIG, in a press statement issued in Warri at the weekend and signed by its Director of Research, Media and Publicity, Comrade Toritseju Okotie, maintained that the NASS exercise was in the overall interest of the oil-rich, but impoverished Niger Delta.

“The IIG aligns totally with earlier calls by other notable Itsekiri groups and individuals like the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILoT), Prof. Itse Sagay, Chief (Mrs) Rita Lori-Ogbebor and other Niger Delta activists like Ijaw leader, Comrade Joseph Evah, who demanded a thorough investigation into the financial scandals rocking the IMC of the NDDC and a possible sack of the current leadership.

“It is, therefore, preposterous and totally unItsekirilike for any thoroughbred Itsekiri person or group to kick against these open probe activities by the NASS and recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari thereof.

“The unknown ICC, as represented by a certain Collins Edema, spoke for themselves and certainly not the Itsekiri,” Comrade Okotie stated.

According to him, “the Itsekiri are known to always stand up against corruption and other forms of sharp practices which have become endemic in the NDDC and became even louder within the short life span of the IMC of the NDDC.

“This is why the IIG supports all that both the Senate and House of Representatives have done thus far in exposing the endemic corruption in the IMC of the NDDC leading into unprecedented, crude and criminal looting of over N82 billion of funds meant for the development of the Niger Delta. All this happened within seven months of the IMC taking over the administration of NDDC!”

The IIG, which further called for the prosecution in the court of all principal officers found culpable in the wanton looting of funds meant to develop the Niger Delta region, said the Minister of Niger Delta Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio should be made to account for his role in the allegations.

