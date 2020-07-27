CIBN inaugurates 14 committees to drive activities

Latest News
By Tribune Online
CIBN, 14 Committee

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Monday in Lagos inaugurated 14 Committees of its Governing Council to strengthen operations and drive its activities.

Mr Nelson Olagundoye, Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations, CIBN, said in a statement that the committees comprised three Statutory, nine Standing and two Adhoc.

He said that the committees were comprised of members who had been in the service of the Institute for over five decades of its existence.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chairman of Council, Mr Bayo Olugbemi, said the committees would be required to articulate new initiatives, ideas and strategies toward the actualisation of the strategic vision of the Institute.

He urged the members to deploy their expertise and wealth of experience to ensure the realisation of the Terms of Reference of their various committees for the next two years.

The CIBN President expressed gratitude to the 180 members who participated at the first virtual CIBN Committee Inauguration Programme, for accepting to sacrifice their time and resources to serve the Institute.

ALSO READ: NDDC: Itsekiri group lauds NASS on recommendations, flays rival group

The Chairman, Business and Government Relations Group, Chief Femi Pedro, while responding on behalf of members of the Committees, expressed delight over the array of personalities that the Institute attracted.

He described them as “great and eminent personalities” whose integrity had been proven to be of good records.

Pedro, therefore, pledged the committees’ support and commitment to the President and Institute.

Members of the Committees include Mallam Isa Dutse, FCIB, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance; Chief Femi Pedro, FCIB, Chairman, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria; Mr U.K. Eke, FCIB Managing Director/Chief Executive, FBN Holdings; Mrs Osaretin Demuren, FCIB, Chairman, GTBank Plc and Bank Directors Association.

Others are Mr Oscar N. Onyema, OON, CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange; Sen. Ibrahim Rafiu, FCIB; Hon. Justice Olateru-Olagbegi; Mr Wale Raji, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Odua Investment Company Limited; Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim, FCIB; and Mr Bola Oyebamiji, FCIB, Commissioner for Finance, Osun, among others.

(NAN)
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Kaduna PDP inaugurates 7 man committee to look into allegations of suspended members

Latest News

Olugbemi sworn in as 21st CIBN president, sets two-year agenda 

Latest News

Unemployment, inflation bedevilling tax system in Nigeria ― Prof Ajibola

Latest News

CIBN urges NASS to pass Financial System Strategy Bill

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More