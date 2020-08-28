NCPC slashes cost of pilgrimage to Israel for 2020

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has reduced the cost of this year’s pilgrimage to Israel.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission ,Rev Yakubu Pam, disclosed recently in Gombe during a stakeholders meeting with chairmen and secretaries of states Christian pilgrims welfare boards in the North-East zone.

Rev Pam stated that the cost was reduced to lessen the burden on intending pilgrims considering the current state of the economy.

He explained that on assumption of office in July, 2020, the proposed pilgrimage cost was N881,000 but after due consideration, the cost was reduced to N710,000 as against N715,000 package cost for last year’s general pilgrimage exercise.

Rev. Pam explained that the reason for the states’ visit was to make sure that NCPC and the states pilgrimage administration are on the same page on pilgrims matters.

“We cannot run NCPC without having good relationship with the states because they are our major stakeholders that make NCPC easier and moving forward.”

He stated that holy pilgrimage to Israel is one of the dividends of democracy that believers benefit from the government which gives them the opportunity to travel, pray and be expose to different innovative and developmental ideas.

He added that a lot of Christians look up to traveling to Israel at least once in their life time, urging governors in the North-East zone to support the sponsorship of a good number of pilgrims to Israel, this year and beyond.

While describing Gombe State as one of the most peaceful states in the North-East, the NCPC boss condemned the spate of killings in the zone which had claimed the lives of innocent people.

“I believe that we have a common enemy in northern Nigeria that we must join hands to fight, calling on the six governors of the North-Eastern states to collaborate in order to flush out insurgency in their zone.

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the Gombe state Christian pilgrims’ welfare Board, Mr Ishaku Karu said it was a great privilege and honour for Gombe state to be chosen to host the meeting of state pilgrimage leaders in the North-East.

He commended the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, for his support in advancing the cause of Christian pilgrimage in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency

THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’

Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…