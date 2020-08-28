Ajuka wants to go ‘sky high’ with new music

Independent artiste, Faith ‘Ajuka’ simply known as Ajuka is ready to introduce herself to the African and global audience with her debut single titled ‘Sky high’.

Produced by legendary Cobhams Asuquo and mixed and mastered by David Owolabi, who has worked with major artistes across Africa, ‘Sky high’ has already hit the market and is well received by a variety of music lovers.

Speaking about her sojourn into music, Ajuka said she grew up listening to the music of great artistes such as Neyo, Asa, Ella Fitzgerald, Neka, Fela, Brandy, Minne Riperton, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Mali music, J-moss, and Kiara Shread.

“After listening to those albums, I knew I wanted to be a musician. So, I started writing songs at a very early age and that developed my passion for music,” she recalled.

Shedding more light on her latest work, she said it’s a song she wrote about not forgetting about her struggles and doubts concerning her goals and dreams and how she overcomes them.

“I want people to be able to find themselves through music, other musicians did the same for me and I want to give that back. That really is the true aim of my music. That’s what I’m trying to achieve.”

Ajuka explained that the music business is a hard cookie to crack, adding, “The major musical challenge would have to be funding and finding a great team to manage the business side of things. Nigeria is a hard place to make music. A close second would be my gender, because my gender always seems to hinder my career growth in some way, but thankfully things are getting a whole lot better for Nigerian female artistes”

The 21-year-old singer has caught the attention of DJ Cuppy, who shortlisted her music ‘Sky high’ among her top 10 upcoming music of the month.

