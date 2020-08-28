Stakeholders laud Runsewe on composition of sub committees on creative industry

THE all inclusive and broad composition of sub committees on the implementation of creative industry intervention by Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Segun Runsewe has attracted commendation from stakeholders in the industry.

Runsewe, who is the Chairman of Central Implementation Committee for Creative Industry inaugurated by the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, recently, rolled out a comprehensive list of sub committees to capture the entire gamut of the sector, with intent to address the needs and expectations of the players.

The 13 sub committees are drawn from culture and tourism, the media industry, Nollywood, writers, travel professionals, tourist boat operators, hotels, resort owners, artists, ICT, fashion designers and many others.

Unveiling the sub committees in a brief ceremony in Abuja, Chief Runsewe stated that time had come for the industry to build bridges and work together for the speedy growth of the sector and to benefit of Nigerian people.

He commended the minister for the selfless and committed service to the industry and for helping to reposition the industry by putting together the framework to address the immediate and future impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

He noted that the creative sector is very broad and massive in content and context hence the need to approach the implementation of post-COVID-19 interventions with all hands on deck to avoid rancour and devisive sentiments which could jeopardise the progressive intentions of the Federal Government and stall efforts to build a formidable and competitive industry.

Speaking on the Runsewe initiative, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporiare shared the vision behind the setting up the 13 sub committees, adding that it was only the NCAC boss, chief Runsewe that had proven over the years to give answers to the many challenges confronting the industry in Nigeria.

“I’m more than excited and must commend the minister for appointing a workaholic and an achiever like Chief Runsewe to implement the post-COVID-19 interventions.

“He is the right man for this job and the unveiling of the sub committees revealed the strategic agenda to keep the industry united and vibrant post-COVID-19.” Akporiare added.

Also another Frontline industry player and Trustee of Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), John likita Best, said Runsewe has by all standards shown that he is a game changer and grassroots industry administrator with enduring mobilisation abilities and eyes to see tomorrow.

“We know he will bring about the needed changes and as he has done in the past, this dream to carry every body and all shades of opinion along is a master stroke. We know him and will support this process to succeed,” Mr Best added.

In his remarks, the Arts Editor of the Nation newspapers, Mr Ozolua Uhakheme, disclosed that the effort is a strategy out of the box and an indication that Runsewe has a grounded understanding of the fragile and sensitive nature of the industry which has struggled to make socioeconomic impact in the trajectory of the national rebound economically.

“’We in the media know Runsewe will not fail the industry and nation at large. He has discharged his national assignment with creativity and sense responsibility. His records in the culture industry speak volume, particularly the robust approach and response to COVID-19 impact on the industry without which the national Cultural agenda would have lost focus.

“We pray that the various Committees will live up to expectations because Runsewe is self driven and would expect some serious inputs and hard work. My fear is that Runsewe is a sprinter on ideas and it takes a measure of commitment to catch up with him.” The Nation Arts editor further explained.

