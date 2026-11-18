… presents aftercare starter packs to 33 ex-offenders

The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has warned against the stigmatisation of ex-offenders, urging Nigerians to give reformed inmates a second chance to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to society.

Nwakuche said discrimination against and rejection of former inmates could undermine rehabilitation efforts, expose them to economic hardship and increase the risk of reoffending.

The Controller-General stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during the presentation of vocational starter packs to 33 discharged inmates as part of efforts to promote their reintegration into society.

He said the initiative was designed to empower the beneficiaries with the necessary tools to translate the vocational skills acquired during incarceration into productive ventures and achieve economic independence.

According to him, the Service’s responsibility goes beyond keeping offenders away from society to preparing them for successful reintegration upon discharge.

He noted that many ex-offenders encounter stigma, unemployment, economic hardship and rejection when they return to their communities, stressing that adequate aftercare support was essential to sustaining the gains of rehabilitation.

“The responsibility of the Service is not simply to keep offenders away from society, but to prepare them for a successful return to it,” he said.

Nwakuche explained that the starter packs covered seven vocational areas, including laundry, barbing, tailoring and fashion design, hairdressing, carpentry, masonry, and welding and metal fabrication.

He described the intervention as more than the distribution of working tools, saying it represented an investment in the beneficiaries’ confidence, economic independence and the safety of society.

The NCoS boss maintained that successfully reintegrating former inmates would contribute to reducing recidivism, creating employment opportunities and building safer communities.

He urged the beneficiaries to deploy the equipment responsibly, embrace honest enterprise and resist negative influences, noting that their success would be measured by the businesses they establish, the families they support and the opportunities they create.

“The past may be part of your story, but it must never become the title of your future,” he told the beneficiaries.

He also called on government institutions, private organisations, religious bodies, community leaders and families to support the reintegration of discharged inmates by dismantling societal barriers and creating opportunities for them to thrive.

Nwakuche commended officers and personnel of the Service for their commitment to the reformation and rehabilitation of inmates, while appreciating partners and stakeholders supporting its aftercare initiatives.

He further encouraged more organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to invest in aftercare programmes, emphasising that providing former inmates with a second chance would also benefit society.

The Controller-General congratulated the 33 beneficiaries, expressing optimism that the starter packs would provide a foundation for productive livelihoods and lasting success.