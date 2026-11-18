The third prosecution witness (PW3) in the ongoing trial of constitutional lawyer, Professor Mike Ozekhome, and Ponfa Useni before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has informed the court that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) noticed discrepancies between the amount late General Jeremiah Useni (retd) declared for purchasing a London property and the findings in London court documents.

The London property is at the centre of the charge filed against Ozekhome and Ponfa Useni, a son of the late General Useni, brought before Justice Chizoba Orji, sitting at Maitama, Abuja, by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The defendants were charged with a 12-count charge bordering on forgery and impersonation.

They were, among others, alleged to have conspired in 2020 and made “a false Nigerian international passport No A08535463 with the name Shani Tali” purportedly issued by the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) to claim the London property.

Both Ozekhome and Useni pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, the PW3, Raji Babatunde Razaq, a staff member of the CCB, told the court that the late General Useni declared House 79, Randall Avenue in the United Kingdom as one of his properties in the asset declaration form he filed with the Bureau as an incoming Senator in 2015.

Led in his evidence-in-chief by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, the witness told the court that, “The late General Useni put the figure for the acquisition of the property at £79,000 as at 1992. But the amount quoted from the tribunal judgement in London for the purchase of the property was £200,000 in 1992.”

The witness, who informed the court that he was an Assistant Chief Superintendent with the CCB, said he personally attended to the late General when he came to the Bureau to declare his assets in 2015.

The PW3 said the late Useni claimed in his declaration form that the sources of the money he used to purchase the London property were his salaries and the sale of property.

According to him, in 2017, he was directed by his superiors to analyse Useni’s declaration form, adding that in the course of doing so, he discovered that, “The amount of acquisition of the property was far in excess of what is fairly attributed to the income of the public officer and his (Useni’s) position.”

He informed the court that what the late Useni declared as his annual income was £18,000.

Upon making this discovery, the witness said he subsequently wrote a request to the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC) and got a response as well as a net-worth analysis.

This was tendered in evidence by the prosecutor and admitted by the court as an exhibit, following no objection from the defence counsel.

Oyedepo also tendered the order and decision of London’s First-tier Tribunal Property Chamber Land Registration in the case between Tali Shani and Ozekhome, which was also admitted as an exhibit.

While summarising the CCB’s findings on the property, the prosecution witness said, “Because of the inconsistency we noticed between the asset declaration form and the judgment of the tribunal, specifically the price of the acquisition of the property and the owners of the property, while the declarant confirmed that he is the owner, the judgment of the London Court named Tali Shani as the owner.

“Secondly, the record from RMFC places a substantial gap between the lawful income of the late Jeremiah Useni and the value of the property.”

According to him, due to the disparity, the CCB got the property documents in the United Kingdom and the judgment of the London court, adding that the property was subsequently confiscated to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Under cross-examination by counsel for Ozekhome, Paul Erokoro, SAN, the witness told the court that he informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of his findings but did not write a statement and was not sure if the EFCC investigator who interviewed him wrote down any statement.

He, however, said he could not recall the name of the officer or the time and date he was questioned.

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Answering another question from Erokoro, the witness said he did not know the rank of the late Useni in the Army, saying that the General only made his declaration to the CCB as an incoming senator.

While saying that he did not issue the late Useni an acknowledgement slip of the asset declaration form, the witness acknowledged that the issuing authority on the form was Sam Saba, but that he (the witness) personally attended to Useni.

He then told the court that Useni’s original asset declaration form was in safe custody in the strongroom in the office of the CCB’s chairman.

Asked to show the court the letter the CCB wrote to its legal partner to obtain the London court’s decision, the witness said it was in the Bureau’s office.

Meanwhile, Justice Orji has adjourned the case to Monday, November 23, for continuation of cross-examination of the PW3.