NCoS boss tasks officers on safety of inmates

The acting Controller-General of Corrections, John Mrabure, has charged officers and men of the Nigerian Correctional Service to strengthen security watch over custodial centres across the country.

He gave this order when he paid an unscheduled working visit to Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Corrections’ boss noted that safe custody of inmates is a critical mandate of the service which must not be compromised under any circumstance.

Therefore, all staff members must deploy their wealth of knowledge and experience to maintain the sanctity of all custodial centres.

He cautioned against nonchalant attitude to work and advised personnel to get themselves familiar with the provisions of the standing order to guide their engagement with inmates.

Mrabure, on his first official visit as the Corrections’ boss since his appointment on July 21, 2020, used the opportunity to inspect the hospital, kitchen, poultry, K-9 unit as well as the drugs and water factory, where he gave specific instructions on how to enhance administration of the centre and deliver better service to the inmates.

Recall that in the wake of the retirement of Ja’afaru Ahmed as the CGC on July 21, Mrabure was appointed as acting Controller-General of Corrections being the most senior officer in the service pending the appointment of a substantive Controller-General.

