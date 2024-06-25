The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated its National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to a cholera outbreak that has claimed 53 lives across 31 states.

This is according to a Monday update by the agency shared on its official X platform.

“Following a dynamic risk assessment of the #cholera epidemiological situation which placed the country at a very high risk of increased cholera transmission, we have activated the National #Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC),” the NCDC said.

“As of 24th June 2024, a total of 1,528 suspected cases and 53 deaths have been recorded across 31 states.”

In Ogun, one person has died and 25 cases have been confirmed out of 35 suspected cases.

The state government has distributed cholera test kits and treatment materials to all local government areas and designated treatment centres, and treatment is free in all government facilities.

The NCDC is working closely with states to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

