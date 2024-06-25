Sokoto State Government has challenged the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) to remain apolitical in its dealings, saying the recent statement credited to the body on plans by the state government to sack Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar is baseless and untrue.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abubakar Bawa, stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen in the early hours of today (Tuesday).

He said, “The attention of the Sokoto State Government has been drawn to a malicious publication credited to the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) alleging a plan by the state government to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

“The state government wondered how a responsible body like MURIC, claiming to be protecting the rights of the Muslims would descend so low and cheaply as to join hands with deluded mischief makers and enemies of progress to fabricate such a false and unsubstantiated story just to create an unfriendly atmosphere and fear in the minds of the law-abiding and peaceful citizens of the state.

“We believe that MURIC is not the type that will be dancing to the tunes of enemies and mischief makers who are trying to take away the attention of the good people of Sokoto state and Nigerians on the transformative initiatives taking place in Sokoto State over the last one year.

“We also like to assure MURIC that the present administration just like the previous administrations in the state cherishes and respected the Sultanate Council long before MURIC was established.

“The Sultanate Council, which has a long-standing historical importance is so revered by all the people of Sokoto State, therefore we still hold the institution in very high regard and esteem.

“This is not the first time stories such as this were fabricated to show that all is not well between the state government and the Sultanate Council, as some few months back we had a similar obnoxious story which the state government categorically condemned and denied in whole.

“From the look of things, those nefarious detractors and distracting enemies of progress have not relented in their failed efforts to smear the cordial relationship existing between the state government and the Sultanate Council”

The statement further said, “MURIC should have cared to find out if there was ever any query, warning or any threatening documents served on the sultan by the state government.

“We equally like to remind MURIC that promoting Islamic affairs is the second item on Ahmed Aliyu’s nine-point Smart Agenda, therefore Islam means so much to the present administration, coupled with the fact that Sokoto being the Seat of the Caliphate, is a 100 per cent Muslim-dominated society.

“It is on record that no administration in the history of Sokoto State has done to Islam what the present administration has done in just one year. This we say without any fear of contradictions.

“Therefore, for anyone to think that the present administration could engage in acts or actions that could jeopardize the development of Islam is not only unfair but unjustifiable.

“To put the records straight, we would like to tell the world that the relationship between the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration and the Sultanate Council under the leadership of our most respected monarch, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has been very cordial.

“The present administration always consulted with His Eminence, the Sultan on issues affecting the state, and his invaluable contributions and inputs are always respected and included in policy implementation.

“On the issue of sacking and transfer of some District Heads in Sokoto State, MURIC should know that the affected District Heads were accused of some unbecoming behaviours, such as land racketeering, aiding insecurity as well as insubordination to the constituted authority.

“In order to give them fair hearing the committee summoned all the affected District Heads, after which it came up with a white paper report, advising the government on what to do. And it was based on that and also in the public interest that the state government acted in conformity with the recommendations made by the white paper committee.

“It is equally important for MURIC to note that nobody is above the law, therefore, the sacked District Heads are just reaping what they saw, and that the action taken by the Sokoto State Government was indisputably in the best public interest”.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE