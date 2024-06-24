The Kano State Police Command has deployed heavily armed security to the Emirate palace of the reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, while hunters and vigilantes that were stationed around the main palace have been chased away.

Also,the Kano Command of the Police additionally deployed more armed security personnel to the Nassarawa Emir Aminu Ado Bayero Palace.

However,the outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Usaini Gumel, disclosed this to journalists in Kano on Monday, insisting that the protection of lives and properties is the paramount duty of the Nigeria Police.

Armed personnel have been deployed to provide security at the Kofar Kudu Palace, the residence of Emir Malam Muhammadu Sanusi, and the Nasarawa Mimi Palace, the residence of Emir Aminu Bayero,” Gumel said

According to him,the deployment aims to prevent security threats and maintain peace pending the outcome of the emirship tussle in the courts.

Gumel added that the command has reinforced its personnel deployment plans to ensure adequate security and peaceful coexistence of the people, following a recent upsurge in thug infighting that threatened the peace of the state.

He then appealed to the general public to support the police in the discharge of their duties, urging residents to provide information that could aid in maintaining peace, progress, and political stability of the ancient city.

He said that the police command is committed to providing the required security that will enable all residents to pursue their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property.

