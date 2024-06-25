The House of Representatives on Tuesday is to hold a public hearing on a proposed legislation seeking to regulate Corporate Social Responsibility and Related Matters.

According to a statement issued by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, the 1 proposed bill was sponsored by Hon. Olumide Osoba.

The public hearing which was organized by the House Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility chaired by Hon. Lilian Orogbu (LP, Anambra), will be declared open by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

Expressing his views on the importance of this legislation, Hon. Olumide Osoba, stated: “This bill is a critical step towards ensuring that businesses in Nigeria are held accountable for their social and environmental impacts.

“It aims to promote ethical business practices and encourage companies to contribute positively to the communities in which they operate.”

On her part, Hon. Orogbu further emphasised the significance of this public hearing, stating, “This bill represents a crucial step towards ensuring that businesses in Nigeria are not only profitable but also contribute positively to the communities in which they operate. It is essential that we regulate corporate social responsibility activities to promote sustainable development and responsible business practices.”

The bill seeks to establish a regulatory framework for activities on corporate social responsibility in Nigeria, ensuring that businesses operate in a manner that not only upholds societal well-being but also fosters sustainability and responsibility in their operations.

Stakeholders, interested parties, and the public at large are invited to partake in this pivotal public hearing and contribute their invaluable perspectives to the discourse on this bill.

