NCC gifts UI new digital ICT edifice

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has handed over a new edifice, named the ‘NCC Digital ICT Park’ to the University of Ibadan.

The new Park features a 100-seat main hall, five dedicated ICT hubs, a 24-seater lounge with eight dual-computer workstations, multiple shared workspaces, meeting rooms, conference room, dining room, server room and administrative offices.

Handing over the new park to the institution was the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, Engr Abraham Oshadami, who represented the executive vice chairman/CEO of the commission, Dr Aminu Maida.

While commissioning and unveiling the commemorative plaque in the company of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale, and other principal officials of the university, Oshadami stated that the UI occupies a distinguished place in national history and continues to be a beacon of intellectual and societal progress.

Oshadami, who is also an alumnus of the institution, noted that the occasion evoked a profound sense of pride and connection as UI represents more than a place of learning.

“UI is a launch pad for pioneering ideas and a catalyst for Africa’s digital transformation, what begins in UI has the power to reshape what happens across the continent,” he said.

He stated that the new digital ICT Park is one of six flagship digital infrastructure projects strategically established by the NCC in select institutions across the country and forms an integral part of NCC’s broader agenda to foster innovation, strengthen research capacity, and accelerate the development of Nigeria’s digital economy.

He urged the university management, student community, public officials, and the wider Ibadan populace to ensure the maintenance, sustainability, and optimal use of the park and embrace the infrastructure as a shared asset that will serve both the University of Ibadan and the broader community for generations to come.

In his remarks, the vice chancellor the university, Professor Kayode Adebowale, asserted that an investment in UI is an investment in the future of education in Nigeria.

He added that any conversation on the institution being the first university in Nigeria implies that the future of Nigerian education is being deliberated.

Speaking about the gift, he said the edifice is not merely a building but a beacon of progress, a catalyst for innovation, and a transformative gift to the premier university and indeed to the future of Nigeria.

He appreciated the NCC under the leadership of Dr Aminu Maida, for the commission’s foresight, commitment to national development through digital empowerment by funding and establishing the state-of-the-art facility.

He noted that the facilities in the building would empower cutting-edge research, revolutionise teaching and learning, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, drive digital solutions for society, and enhance university administration.

“The NCC Digital ICT Park was donated at a crucial moment that perfectly aligns with the strategic vision of the university to become a world class institution for research, innovation and digital excellence,” he said.

He assured that the institution will manage, maintain, and maximize the potential of the facility with unwavering commitment, establish robust governance structures and forge partnerships to ensure its sustainability and extend its impact to generations to come.

The registrar, UI, Mr Ganiyu Oke Saliu, thanked the NCC for the magnificent edifice and support given over the years.

He affirmed that the facility is truly state-of-the-art and also expressed the confidence that it will significantly enhance the university’s digital capabilities and innovation potential.

The Director, Information Technology and Media Services, Mrs Abiodun O. Alao appreciated NCC for its unwavering commitment to education and kindness which have given a space where learning could flourish, ideas could be nurtured, dreams could take flight and serve as a foundation for the future of countless young minds.

Mrs Alao highlighted numerous interventions and contributions that had been made by NCC to the University of Ibadan, stating that its support had significantly enhanced digital capacity, learning infrastructure, and international competitiveness at the institution.

She explained that digital resonates with the drive of the University for a SMART UI, which has laid structures for the introduction of Smart ID cards for the students and classroom attendance solutions, amongst other developments.

The director said the university is looking forward to more interventions from NCC and other agencies/organisations that would enhance the realisation of the UI vision, equipped with technology.

Also in attendance at the commissioning were the management team, deans of faculties, directors of centres/institutes, other representatives of NCC, Staffers, Students’ Union executive, and other members of the university.