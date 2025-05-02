NCAA tasks Air Peace on improved flight operations

…laments growing complaints from passengers over airline service provisions

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has asked Air Peace airline to immediately improve its domestic operations.

Speaking on Friday while in a meeting with the management of Air Peace, the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo said, owing to complaints of chronic flight delays and cancellations by the travelling public, the Authority strongly advised the airline to trim its operations to the size of available aircraft presently in its fleet to mitigate the crisis.

The airline representatives at the meeting acknowledged challenges, stating that these challenges are not unusual in the industry; however, the airline said they are working around the clock to fix them.

Najomo asserted that, while the NCAA will continue to support the airlines, the operators MUST comply with the regulations and global best practices.

He warned that the NCAA is increasing its monitoring of flight operations across all airlines to ensure compliance.