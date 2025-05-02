NCAA tasks Air Peace on improved flight operations

…laments growing complaints from passengers over airline service provisions
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has asked Air Peace airline to immediately improve its domestic operations.
Speaking on Friday while in a meeting with the management of Air Peace, the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo said, owing to complaints of chronic flight delays and cancellations by the travelling public, the Authority strongly advised the airline to trim its operations to the size of available aircraft presently in its fleet to mitigate the crisis.
ALSO READ: NCAA frowns at airlines’ boarding, deportation practices for foreign trips
The airline representatives at the meeting acknowledged challenges, stating that these challenges are not unusual in the industry; however, the airline said they are working around the clock to fix them.
Najomo asserted that, while the NCAA will continue to support the airlines, the operators MUST comply with the regulations and global best practices.
He warned that the NCAA is increasing its monitoring of flight operations across all airlines to ensure compliance.
UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now