Regulatory fines: Meta threatens to shut down Facebook, Instagram in Nigeria

Meta Platforms Inc. has warned it may cease operations of Facebook and Instagram in Nigeria, citing increasing regulatory fines and what it calls “unrealistic” data and advertising laws.

The tech giant, which also owns WhatsApp, issued the threat on Thursday after losing a legal challenge at the Abuja High Court.

The case sought to overturn more than $290 million in fines levied by Nigerian regulatory agencies.

In 2024, three government bodies — the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — imposed separate penalties on Meta for violations of national laws.

The FCCPC imposed the largest fine of $220 million, accusing the company of anti-competitive behavior that allegedly disrupted local digital markets and compromised fair business practices.

ARCON followed with a $37.5 million fine for airing advertisements without required approvals, stating that Meta ran ads that failed to comply with national advertising standards.

Additionally, the NDPC levied a $32.8 million fine, citing “persistent violations” of Nigeria’s data protection rules, particularly the unauthorized transfer of citizens’ personal data abroad.

“The investigations conducted from May 2021 to December 2023 uncovered invasive practices against data subjects in Nigeria,” said Adamu Abdullahi, Chief Executive of the FCCPC.

He added, “These findings were the result of joint efforts between our agency and the NDPC, and we remain committed to protecting Nigerian consumers.”

In court, Meta argued that the country’s data protection laws were being misapplied by regulators, particularly in relation to cross-border data transfers and user consent policies.

“We are committed to respecting local laws, but the NDPC’s requirements to seek prior approval for data transfers are not aligned with global data flow practices,” the company’s legal representative stated in court filings.

The NDPC also directed Meta to collaborate with approved institutions to produce and disseminate educational content for Nigerian users on the dangers of data misuse.

According to the commission, the content must clearly explain “manipulative and unfair data processing” and its effects on users’ health and financial wellbeing.

Meta criticized the order as excessive and impractical, arguing it had not been imposed on other international tech companies operating in Nigeria.

Although the court ruled against Meta, the company’s statement did not mention WhatsApp, raising uncertainty about whether the messaging app will be affected by any potential shutdown.

Facebook remains Nigeria’s most-used social media platform, serving tens of millions of users for communication, content sharing, and small business promotion.