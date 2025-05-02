Kaduna NLC commends Uba Sani for industrial harmony

The Kaduna State Chapter of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has disclosed that it is enjoying a harmonious working relationship with the Governor Uba Sani administration.

The Chairman of the congress, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, made this known during the Workers Day celebration which took place at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna on Thursday.

The unionist said that the Governor is open-minded and extends ‘’goodwill to Kaduna State Workers, particularly, the leadership of the two Labour Centres (NLC/TUCN) and our affiliates.’’

The Chairman recalled that Governor Uba Sani had sponsored leaders of the two labour centres ‘’ to a seven days Training Workshop on ‘Sustainable Leadership Skills for Good Governance’ at the prestigious International Training Centre (ITC/ILO) of International Labour Organization in Turin, Italy, from 15th to 22nd April, 2025.’’

According to Suleiman, the Governor also intervened when the Kaduna State chapter of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity Workers (SSAEW) embarked on strike.

He reminded that the strike action had plunged the North West States of Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara into darkness, owing to the decision of Kaduna Electric management to disengage over 400 staff.

“The swift intervention of His Excellency, the Governor, brokered a deal and provided the platform for social dialogue that facilitated the amicable resolution of the industrial fracas,” he recalled.

The NLC Chairman reminded that staff of ‘’Kaduna State Water Corporation experienced almost three years of instability, turbulence and industrial disharmony, to the level that the Corporation was unable to pay their staff salaries for more than 11 months. ‘’

‘’The intervention of His Excellency brought to an end the lingering situation, the Staff of the corporation are now reabsorbed into the Kaduna State Civil Service Salary Payment Platform as agitated and demanded by their unions,’’ he added.

Suleiman expressed gratitude for the release of the NUT Endwell Contribution and the reinstatement of head teachers, as well as the administrative staff of SUBEB, that were sacked by the previous administration.

The Chairman also reiterated Governor Uba Sani’s ‘’commitment towards the full implementation of Consequential Adjustment to the 2024 Minimum Wage in the State.’’

He also commended the Governor’s efforts for the regular payment of monthly pensions and retirement benefits to the senior Citizens that diligently served Kaduna State.

Suleiman praised Governor Uba Sani for the recent release of N3.8 billion for the payment of death benefits and accrued rights under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

According to him, Governor Uba Sani has disbursed a total of N10.4 billion in the two years of his Administration.