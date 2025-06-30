The Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), comprising the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has raised the alarm over a recent rumour suggesting that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, was replaced, describing it as a calculated attempt to inflame religious unrest and destabilise the country.

Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, made this known in Kaduna on Monday during an interview with journalists.

He stated that the fake report, which claimed Akume had been replaced by Hon. Hadiza Bala Usman, was not only false but crafted to incite religious and political unrest in an already fragile national climate.

He said the Christian community in the North, which had remained uneasy with the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, regards Akume’s role in the federal cabinet as a symbol of balance and inclusion.

According to him, any attempt to remove or malign such representation would be viewed as a direct threat to national unity and religious harmony.

“At a time when our country needs healing, national cohesion, and responsible leadership, it is disheartening that some individuals are toying with sensitive issues by spreading outright falsehood,” Hayab said.

“Senator Akume is one of the few visible Christian figures in the federal executive, and his service has been marked by maturity, integrity, and dedication to national development.”

The Northern CAN leader warned that such propaganda was not only dangerous but also indicative of an underground campaign to erode Christian presence in national governance, stressing that the circulation of the rumour, if not immediately countered, could have triggered unnecessary tension between religious communities.

Hayab called on security and intelligence agencies to investigate the source of the false claim and ensure that those behind it are held accountable. He emphasised that maintaining peace and truth in the public space is a national responsibility that must be pursued with seriousness.

“The intention behind this propaganda is clear. Some people are not comfortable with peaceful coexistence and are determined to exploit religion and ethnicity for political gains. That must not be allowed to succeed,” he said.

He urged Senator Akume not to be discouraged by what he described as deliberate distractions, noting that the Northern Christian community remains steadfast in prayer and support for his continued service to the nation.

He added that Akume’s presence in the cabinet offers hope to millions of Christians who feel increasingly marginalised in the current political arrangement.

Hayab also commended the Presidency for swiftly debunking the rumour through the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, saying such prompt clarification helped douse tension and reassure the public.

