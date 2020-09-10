NBTE approves OSPOLY as Open, Distance Flexible E-Learning Centre

The National Board for Technical Education has approved Osun State Polytechnic Iree as one of the accredited institutions for Open and Distance Flexible E-Learning centers in Nigeria for the award of the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes.

This was contained in a statement signed by the executive secretary of the board, Dr. M. A. Kazaure, to convey the approval to the rector of the institution, Dr. Woye Olaniran.

Dr. Kazaure, while congratulating the polytechnic on the approval, stated that the polytechnic is allowed to run all accredited programmes for the award of the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes.

He charged the institution to develop an interactive online e-learning platform for the ODFEL with tools and resources to support and enhance education delivery and management that would enable the students to participate actively in the programme.

The executive secretary stressed that the approval of OSPOLY as a centre is as a result of the institution’s involvement in the Flexible and Blended Skills Development, facilitated by Commonwealth of Learning (Col) and its participation in the ODFEL trainings, seminars and workshops.

The rector, Dr Olaniran, expressed gratitude for the feat recorded and assured that his management would ensure that all the guidelines set for operations of the programme are followed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…

50 Million Nigerians May Develop Mental Illness, Commit Suicide ― Expert

Contrary to what many people think, a mental health expert, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik has said that 50 million Nigerians stand a risk of developing mental health problems, and some culminating in suicide.

Dr Abdulmalik spoke at a one-day online training on mental health and suicide reportage for media practitioners in commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2020…