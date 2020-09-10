Ibadan Poly registrar proffers solutions to conflicts in tertiary institutions

Registrar, The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI), Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale, has admonished all tertiary institutions in the country to put in place a conflict resolution committee that would be responsible for peace building and consultation in the institutions.

Mrs Fawale gave the admonition in a paper she presented on ‘Modern Strategies for Conflict Resolution among Staff and Students of Tertiary Institutions’ at a programme organised by the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.

She suggested that the committee should be headed by a tested staffer who could engage in effective mechanism such as dialogue, mediation and participation, among other strategies.

She noted that all staff must establish their credibility by focusing on their duties, handling assignments with all sense of responsibility, setting clear goals, ensuring mutual respect and developing rapport with students.

“Staff should never threaten students; they are to review and check the perception of these students regularly, even when students put up deviant behaviours. There might be occasions in which staff may need to select and explain their position by giving rationale for their decisions/marks assigned with marking scheme (in case of academic issues) or school’s policies as may be entrenched in student’s information handbook (in case of non-teaching staff),” Mrs Fawale noted.

She also advised that there should be no communication gap on decisions of management to be implemented and that information should be clear and unambiguous and should reach students at the appropriate time.

She also advised tertiary institutions to always deploy the various ICT platforms such as email, WhatsApp, twitter, among others, to disseminate information for effectiveness.

Mrs Fawale urged parents, guardians and other stakeholders in the community not to relent in the training of children to ensure that they possess the right attitude towards issues, respect for virtues, possession of good moral, respect for human beings and dignity of labour.

