Gana’s road to amnesty, killing

Nigeria’s military, on Tuesday night, killed one of Benue’s most wanted militia leaders, Terwase Akwaza otherwise known as Gana, alongside others who were traveling to Makurdi to accept the amnesty deal of the state government. JOHNSON BABAJIDE reports that there is growing tension in Sankera axis of Gana’s domain on the premise that he was betrayed into a deceitful amnesty programme.

The killing of Benue’s most wanted gang leader, Terwase Akwaza popularly known as Gana by soldiers, on Tuesday, shortly after he surrendered to the amnesty program initiated by the state governor, Samuel Ortom, according to security experts in Benue may either bring instant peace or trigger a more hardened terror group in Sankera axis nay the state.

Soldiers on a roadblock, at Maseje in Gboko Local Government Area, close to Yandev roundabout in Gboko area of the state had on Tuesday afternoon intercepted the vehicles conveying over 132 repentant militias from Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas to Makurdi where the state governor, Samuel Ortom and members of the state security council were expected to receive the repentant militias with a large supply of arms which they had voluntarily surrendered.

Reports had it that the terror gang leader, Gana, was in a vehicle with the Katsina-Ala local government chairman when they were stopped by soldiers. Unfortunately all explanations that Gana and his armed bearers with other repentant militias were being expected in Makurdi where they were to be received by members of the State Security Council, headed by the governor, fell on deaf ears.

While interacting with the Nigerian Tribune, a driver of one of the vehicles conveying the militias stated that “The soldiers ordered the council chairman out of his official car and whisked Gana away in the same car to an unknown destination.”

The N50 million bounty

Gana had earlier on Tuesday come out of his hideout after four years of being hunted by the police and the Benue State government. He had been declared wanted by the state government and other security agencies after which a mouth-watering bounty valued at N50 million was placed on him. This was so considering his reported nefarious activities within the Sankera axis. Sankera comprises a federal constituency which includes three local government areas: Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Alla.

Earlier amnesty deal which restored peace

This is not the first time Akwaza alias Gana would embrace Governor Ortom’s amnesty program. In 2015, on assumption of office, Governor Ortom initiated an amnesty program to various infamous gangs in the state, particularly, the Sankera stretch known for criminality. The amnesty deal had a two-face approach: carrot and stick.

Ortom explained that the carrot approach was to receive repentant militias and integrate them into the society while the stick approach was for security operatives to launch attacks on those who declined the offer within a stipulated period.

Indeed, the amnesty program helped in reducing criminality in the state generally as no fewer than 600 suspected members of various terror gangs including Gana and his lieutenants accepted the amnesty deal with several arms and ammunition voluntarily surrendered and eventually destroyed.

The unsettling power tussle

The amnesty program restored relative peace in the state and the notorious Sankera axis, especially, until a subtle power tussle crept in the ranks of the repentant militias leading to the murder of one Denen Igbana, a Senior Special Assistant to the governor in 2016.

Gana was fingered in the death of the governor’s aide. This accusation drove a wedge between Gana and the amnesty program, thereby leading to an abandonment of the amnesty deal by Gana and his members. They returned to the trenches, this time more notorious.

Unconfirmed reports had it that Gana possessed sorcerous powers which he could deploy when confronted with the threat of death or possible capture. Several people including some traditional rulers within the Sankera axis believed to have been opposed to Gana’s activities were said to have met their deaths mysteriously, thereby giving credence to Gana’s supposed magical powers.

‘Those who spoke ill of Gana died mysteriously’

“You dared not speak ill of him in the public; many people who spoke ill of Gana were killed mysteriously within the axis. At least, no fewer than 14 traditional rulers were killed by Gana’s men for speaking evil of him (Gana). How he did get to know this was a mystery to us. That is the reason why when speaking about Gana, it was always in hushed tones.

The nightmare called Katsina-Ala/Zaki Biam/Wukari highway

“You know how notorious the axis was: killings and maiming of people including security operatives within the axis got rampart. Plying the Katsina-Ala/Zaki Biam/Wukari Federal highway was a nightmare to motorists for fear of Gana’ boys”, an indigene of Katsina-Ala, who simply gave his name as Kajo, told Nigerian Tribune.

For more than four years, the joint task force comprising the Army, Air Force, Police and State Security Service had carried out several operations in supposed Gana’s hideouts in Gbitse, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state without success. There were however some of his lieutenants that were either caught or killed. However, the dreaded terror leader continued to send jitters to the spine of security operatives.

Several heads of military and police formations who served in the state in the past four years when Gana held sway lamented the conspiracy of silence as a major challenge in getting the once dreaded Gana arrested.

“No one, even traditional rulers were ready to give useful information that could lead to the arrest of Gana. There is absolute conspiracy of silence among the people,” former Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, once said.

So, it was celebratory for political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and stakeholders in Sankera axis, under the leadership of the erstwhile governor of the state, now senator representing Benue’s North East Senatorial District, Dr Gabriel Suswam and the paramount ruler of the area, Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa when after they approached the governor to grant the criminals in the area another amnesty deal with the promise to bring back the most wanted of them, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana, with the governor consenting.

The dreaded Gana was said to have been contacted with the promise that he would be adequately protected and integrated into the society.

The amnesty deal that went awry

This assurance was said to have prompted Gana to accept the amnesty deal and by 10 a.m. on Tuesday he breezed into Akume Atongo Stadium, Katsina-Ala town where he was received by traditional, religious and political leaders, including stakeholders and hundreds of people who struggled to catch a glimpse of the famous and dreaded terror leader; unknown to the gang leader, Gana was embarking on his last journey.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune after Gana left the stadium, an elated Kajo, a resident of Katsina-Ala, stated “We are happy that peace is coming to Sankera axis with the amnesty program initiated by Governor Ortom which has been embraced by some of the militias including the popular Gana who had been on the wanted list of the state government and the police in the past four years.

“The operatives of Operation Whirl Stroke had consistently bombarded his base in Gbitse without success, but today he surrendered himself to the amnesty deal of Governor Ortom. You know this is the second time Governor Ortom would grant amnesty to the militias, among them is the most wanted criminal, Akwaza alias Gana but who later abandoned the amnesty.

“So it was a great joy to see him embrace the amnesty but unfortunately, we heard that while on their way to Makurdi where Governor Ortom was expected to receive them, the military intercepted their vehicles and arrested Gana including some of his armed bearers.”

Another case of extrajudicial killing?

According to the commander, Four Special Forces, Brigadier General Ali Gadzama who addressed newsmen in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State Gana was killed on Tuesday evening in a firefight with military personnel.

The reason given by the military authority for the death of Gana has triggered apprehension and condemnation by some residents of Sankera who described it as ‘extra judicial killing.’

‘His murder could bring more deaths, not peace’

According to a community leader in Logo Local Government Area of Sankera axis, Chief Anawah Joseph, the military action is condemnable. He stated that Gana ought to have been treated as a repentant militia, having accepted the state government’s amnesty. He submitted that the killing of Gana might not bring the required peace but more chaos.

He said, “I don’t think this will bring peace but rather it will create more havoc; the issue of Gana is obtainable everywhere. We have so many other Nigerians who are more criminal than Gana; the Boko Haram in the North and the militants in the Niger Delta. What the military has done amounts to extrajudicial killing; it is very painful. I don’t think killing him will bring lasting solution to the problem because what has happened amounts to betrayal of trust and blackmail. There are so many factors because those people who mediated in bringing out Gana from wherever he was are now being looked upon as people who betrayed him. It is terrible.”

But the state governor, Ortom, who expressed shock at the killing of Gana said that the plan was to grant Gana and his men amnesty, stressing that the process of the amnesty was initiated by Sankera people who longed for peace.

Governor Ortom who briefed newsmen in the situation room at the new banquet hall, yesterday, said that he was shocked by the turn of event, adding that he was yet to be officially briefed by the military.

Ortom said that he had contacted the force commander of Four Special Forces, Major General Ali and that he promised to visit him later to brief him.

According to Ortom, “Shortly after we left yesterday (Tuesday) night, there was a press statement issued by the Special Force that is Operation Ayema Kpatema in Doma, Nasarawa State.

“I reached out to the commander of the force and told him that I was surprised and needed an explanation. He assured me that he will explain to me but I must say that I am surprised at what happened. I do not want to join issues with the military but I have a duty to protect the lives of the people.

“I want Benue people especially Sankera people to remain calm.”

Asked if the death of Gana will not truncate the amnesty program, the governor answered in the negative, stating that the amnesty program was already going ahead with the profiling of over 47 repentant criminals.

He added that the military authority had released five of the 25 suspected criminals they arrested and were already in been conveyed to Makurdi to join the 47 repentant militias.

He said that this amnesty program was not his initiative but that of the leaders of Sankera.

“It was not my decision to this amnesty. First of all, it was the people themselves who pleaded that amnesty should be granted to this people and I informed the security council and they accepted.

“So, by the time I hear from the commandant of the special forces, I will now relay this to the security council to know the next step to take,” he said.

Ortom had told the repentant criminals that there is no condition attached to the amnesty, assuring them of government support if they chose the right thing.

