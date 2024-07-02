Efforts to promote zero tolerance to building collapse in Lagos State and the entire country are on the front burner as the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) and the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) are synergising to arrest the menace.

The issue of incessant building collapse and various environmental abuses toped the agenda when eggheads of various agencies of the Lagos State Government in charge of building control, planning permit, urban space management, environmental protection, lawyers and built environment professionals gathered on the invitation of the NBA, Ikeja Branch and BCPG, Ikeja Cell.

WIth the themed: Public Governance in Troubled Times: The Rule of Law and Protection of the Built Environment, the forum provided opportunities for stakeholders and government agencies to share views on what had been done in regards to building collapse and what needed to be improved upon within the existing rule and laws guiding the state’s development plan and environment.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Lagos State, Lawal Pedro said the built environment, being crucial to humanity’s sustainability, must be regulated to avoid hazards.

He noted that various agencies and legal frameworks were established to ensure a safe, secure, and sustainable built environment.

He emphasised the role of legal practitioners in guiding compliance with regulations and leveraging the rule of law to promote transparency and accountability, aiming for a resilient and prosperous Nigeria.

Dr. Adebayo Arun, the Director of Public Administration, while addressing a session on behalf of the Attorney General, highlighted the theme of public governance in troubled times, emphasising the rule of law and the protection of the built environment amidst economic uncertainty, social unrest, and governance complexities.

His acknowledged that the nation’s current challenges are as a result of years of mismanagement by past administrations, stressing the need for scientific responses and public mobilisation to address these issues.

He also said the importance of transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law in governance was underscored.

He told lawyers at the forum that as legal practitioners, it is their responsibility to guide the people on the need to apply and obtain requisite permits and approvals before construction of buildings in the state.

He pointed out that while there have been some concerns regarding current application for building permits, the government has put in place digital measures to address and enhance the application process.

“Let us embrace the rule of law to navigate troubled times effectively by promoting transparency, accountability and adherence to the laws for resilience and prosperity in Nigeria. Like every other sector, the building industry is regulated by law and regulations guiding the activities of professionals, the need for regulations is to avoid loss of life, investment, injuries and other hazards caused by building collapse, demolition, land grabbing and environmental nuisance,” he said.

Lagos State Commissioner of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Abiodun Olumide, emphasised the importance of legal and professional awareness, urging adherence to laws and regulations in the construction industry to prevent building collapse and fire incidents.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. WoleSotire, he discussed the economic impact of such calamities, pointing out that building collapse and fire incidents would destroy valuable property and resources that could have been better used.

He called on professionals, especially in the legal and construction fields, to support compliance with regulations and promote safe building practices.

He called for a collective action to foster a safer, more compliant, and economically sound community

Chairman, NBA, Ikeja Branch, Olawumi Oluwaseyi, urged clients to help government to set the building industry right.

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), while enjoining the state government to ensure that tax revenues are used effectively, criticised the current situation where basic services like water are inadequate.

He also bemoaned the local government officials for violating urban planning laws by allowing the proliferation of shops and markets without proper infrastructure, such as parking spaces.

He called for modern developments like malls emphasizing the need for better enforcement of planning regulations.

He pointed out the lack of sufficient officials to monitor and enforce building regulations were responsible for illegal constructions.

He suggested that having more officials could prevent the need for demolitions after significant investments have already been made.

He highlighted the issue of noise pollution from clubs and dogs, which disrupts residents’ lives. He called for stricter enforcement and prosecution of noise violators to set an example and improve the quality of life.

Falana emphasized the importance of adhering to the master plan for Lagos when approving new developments. He noted that a lack of reference to the master plan was responsible for haphazard growth and the destruction of planned urban areas.

He advocated for the restoration of recreational spaces for the purpose of improving residents’ quality of life.

Representative of the General Manager Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA),Mrs Victoria Ajose,

narrated how people refused to get planning permit in a bid to cut corners.

General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Babatunde Ajayi, bemoaned improper handling of inflammable materials and petroleum products in the state.

While calling for firmer regulations that will fix the loopholes in the Federal laws, emphasized that regulating land and resources has been difficult, particularly because the federal government exclusively regulates many products.

He admitted that the current legal framework is inadequate for regulating this space, resulting in ongoing incidents and fires that cannot be fully contained.

General Manager, Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority (LASPEMMA), expressed dissatisfaction with the state of informal urban spaces due to misuse, citing incidents like those in Lagos involving gas mishandling.

He described the co-location of such activities as a “disaster risk”.

He disclosed that his agency has drafted a bill, supported by the governor, aiming to create laws around informal and incidental urban spaces to address these issues.

“The state government, under the governor’s directive, is focused on regulating and monitoring these spaces. The goal is not to displace people but to ensure effective and safe use, preventing problems like explosions and misuse,” he said.

President of BCPG, Yusuf Sulaimon, a town planner, said the collaboration between his group and NBA is key in the area of advocacy, adding that the two groups realized the need to take the fight for zero tolerance to building collapse to the public.

He said it has become expedient to resolve all the environmental issues along the existing rules and laws guiding the environment and the development plan.

“Development plan itself is a law because it is telling you, this is what you should do, and if you don’t do it there are sanctions for it. What we are saying is that yes, there are development plans, there are rules and regulations guiding development, people must key into them. It is everybody’s business,” he said.

Coordinator, BCPG, Ikeja cell, Gbolahan, an architect, thanked the NBA for the partnership towards establishing zero tolerance to building collapse.

ALSO READ: Nigeria problems not institutional, but societal disorder — ex-VC LASU