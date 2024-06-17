Between AI and NIYI

Your mind is your first factory, use it satisfactorily.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is mass plagiarism of NIYI.” —Jide Fagbuji, Developer.

NIYI is a proxy for human intelligence which inspires creativity and originality. Though crude and imperfect, natural intelligence exposes knowledge gaps, unlike artificial intelligence which says “I’m perfect” and seems to demonstrate knowledge grasp.

Artificial intelligence is information-driven, while NIYI is inspiration-driven.

Synergy – CREATIVITY plus AI (‘CREAITIVITY’)

Between CREATIVITY AND ‘CREAITIVITY’

The bedrock of entrepreneurship remains creativity, unfortunately the remains of creativity is potentially on the deathbed as a result of absolute dependence on the unnatural and inorganic creativity called artificial intelligence. It is however necessary to examine the pros of AI and leverage it to advance knowledge, deepen entrepreneurial process and improve practices.

Although artificial intelligence has been proven to be useful and beneficial to man in advancing arts and intelligence, human creativity still remains a wellspring of innovation. AI can’t innovate, I can and you too. Innovation is the ability to apply creative solutions to problems and to opportunities to enhance and to enrich people’s lives.

The synergy between AI and NIYI is a strategic fusion of creativity and the activities of artificial intelligence – CREAITIVITY’. You see, AI can’t be more than artificial intelligence compared to its mother – NIYI. A modern strategy to drive perpetual productivity is to lead by ‘CREAITIVITY’ (CREATIVITY plus AI).

“That is why it’s called artificial intelligence.

It’s not the same, can never be the same.

While AI improves speed, it kills creativity.

AI should be a support system. A tool to be used to fine-tune your creativity especially in writing.

Writing is much more than group of words written to convey messages. It also conveys emotions and thought process.

Total dependence on AI will in future produce the fastest fingers with the dullest brains.”

Oluwaseun Osanyinro

Author, The Christian Business Mind

Human creativity stands out as a unique attribute that distinguishes humans from artificial intelligence. This distinction is rooted in several key aspects, each highlighting the profound differences between human and machine capabilities.

One of the most significant factors is emotional intelligence and empathy. Humans possess the ability to experience and express a wide range of emotions, which informs their creative processes. This emotional depth allows humans to create art, literature, and music that resonate on a deep emotional level, reflecting experiences, struggles, and triumphs that AI, lacking genuine emotions, cannot authentically replicate. Emotional intelligence enables humans to understand and connect with their audience, imbuing their creations with a sense of authenticity and relatability that machines cannot match.

Intuition and insight also play crucial roles in human creativity. Human creativity is often guided by intuition and spontaneous insights, enabling humans to make leaps in logic and develop innovative solutions without relying solely on data or predefined algorithms. This intuitive thinking allows for the exploration of uncharted territories and the generation of groundbreaking ideas. In contrast, AI follows patterns and data-driven logic, which can limit its capacity for true innovation and restrict it to existing paradigms.

Cultural and societal influences are deeply embedded in human creativity. Artists, writers, and thinkers draw inspiration from their cultural heritage, social environment, and historical moments, which imbue their creations with unique perspectives and meanings. These cultural nuances and lived experiences inform the depth and richness of human creative works. While AI can learn and mimic styles, it lacks the lived experience and cultural immersion that inform truly original human creations, resulting in outputs that may lack cultural authenticity and depth.

The human creative process often involves trial and error, happy accidents, and serendipitous discoveries. These imperfections and unexpected outcomes can lead to novel ideas and artistic breakthroughs. AI systems, designed for precision and efficiency, do not naturally incorporate such randomness and fortuitous mistakes into their processes. The ability to embrace and learn from mistakes is a distinctly human trait that contributes to the unpredictability and originality of human creativity.

Moral and ethical reasoning further differentiates human creativity from AI. Human creativity is often guided by moral and ethical considerations, reflecting the complex interplay of values, beliefs, and ethical dilemmas. This moral reasoning allows humans to create works that provoke thought, challenge norms, and inspire social change. AI lacks an inherent ethical framework, relying instead on human programming to guide its actions and outputs. As a result, AI-generated content may lack the depth of ethical reflection that characterizes much of human creative work.

Personal experiences and memories enrich human creativity, contributing to the depth and authenticity of creative works. The unique life stories and individual perspectives of humans enable them to produce art and ideas that resonate on a deeply personal level. AI, without personal experiences, cannot generate the same level of personal connection and authenticity in its outputs. This personal touch is often what makes human creations compelling and relatable.

Finally, the drive for originality and self-expression is a hallmark of human creativity. Humans create to express their individuality and unique vision, resulting in original works that reflect the creator’s identity, thoughts, and emotions. AI, which generates content based on existing data, struggles to achieve true originality and self-expression. The pursuit of originality and the desire to convey a personal message are fundamental to human creativity, setting it apart from machine-generated outputs.

In conclusion, while AI can assist and augment human creativity, it is the uniquely human attributes of emotional intelligence, intuition, cultural influence, serendipity, moral reasoning, personal experience, and the drive for self-expression that ensure human creativity remains unparalleled and irreplaceable. These qualities highlight the profound and irreplaceable value of human creativity in an increasingly automated world.

Israel O. Odeajo

AI Engineer

Cited: Human interaction with AI system (Chatgpt)

BENEFITS OF CREAITIVITY (CREATIVITY plus AI):

Perpetual productivity Seamlessness Controlled intelligence Inspiring information Informed inspiration Originality Content innovation Value innovation Protection against Intellectual Property (IP) crises. Time and energy conservation.

