Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network codenamed Amotekun, have arrested a man identified as Babatunde Kolawole, for being in possession of a fresh male human corpse in Ado-Odo/Ota area of the state.

The suspect, according to a statement, by the Ogun State Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, was arrested in the wee hours and was handed over to the Police for further investigation.

The PPRO said the Divisional Police Officer of Ota Police Station, CSP Saleh Dahiru, had since taken into custody the suspect who was reported to have confessed to the crime.

Odutola said the suspect claimed to be a native ‘doctor’, and that the deceased man was being taken care of by him before his demise.

The statement reads partly, “Preliminary investigations have commenced, and although the suspect did not deny the incident, he claims to be a native doctor who was attempting to revive the deceased. However, it remains unclear how the suspect obtained the fresh corpse during the late hours of the night.

“So far, no one has come forward to claim the body, and the suspect has not revealed any information about the origin of the corpse. In order to gather more information and solve the case, the corpse was transported to the Ifo General Hospital for an autopsy.

“The Sango Ota Divisional Police Officer is urging members of the community to provide any useful information related to the incident, by volunteering information. The community members can assist the police in their investigation and help shed light on this disturbing occurrence.”

