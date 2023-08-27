New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has sworn in a five-member caretaker committee, comprising four men and a woman, to pilot affairs of the party in Kwara state.

It is recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, on August 8, dissolved the excos from the ward level to the state level, a move which was ratified by the National Executive Council (NEC) on Saturday, August 12, 2023, during its meeting in Abuja.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony in Ilorin at the weekend, the chairman of the five-man caretaker committee, Engineer Tokunbo Omolase, said that the committee would be in charge of the party for three months in the first instance, and urged unity among members to reposition the party in the state.

Members of the Caretaker Committee are Engineer Tokunbo Omolase; Chairman, Adeyemi Misbau Adebayo; Secretary, AbdulRaheem Isa Asawure; Publicity Secretary/Director of Mobilization, Fatimah Mahmud, Woman Leader; and Mr. Ayinla Lukman; Treasurer/Financial Secretary.

Omolase, who promised to ensure transparency and accountability, also disclosed plans and strategies he would deploy to revamp the party in the state.

“Our administration is going to be a goal-getter, and we will use a consensus strategy to resolve conflicts amicably.

“We will ensure corporate governance that will enhance team building and reduce corruption. We will preach transparency while accountability will be our policy thrust.

“In order to reposition the party, we have come up with two models:

The first one is the Board of governance comprising eminent people who will guide the caretaker committee in setting goals, objectives and strategic decisions and the second one is stakeholders, consultative forum that will aid membership drive across the 193 wards, 16 local governments, 24 state constituencies, 6 federal constituencies, and the three senatorial districts in the state.

Also speaking, the women leader, Hajia Fatimah Mahmud, thanked the party leaders for the confidence reposed in them and for appointing her and four others as members of the Caretaker Committee while promising not to let them down.

One of the national leaders of the party, Alhaji Moshood Shittu, said while other political parties may be waiting until electioneering approaches before repositioning their parties, the Kwara state NNPP had taken steps in respect of this because it has the masses’ best interests at heart.





The swearing-in ceremony held at the party’s new state secretariat in GRA, Ilorin was attended by Kwara state NNPP bigwigs including Alhaji Fatahi Imam, state chairman, Kwakwasiyah group, Asiwaju Moshood Shittu, who served as Deputy National Secretary of the presidential campaign council set up by the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Alhaji Badmous Taiye, Hajia Maimuna Sulaiman Mohammed and Imam Abdulgafar Abdulahi Onagun.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE