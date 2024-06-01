The Branch Controller (Ekiti), West Africa Examinations Council, T.A.Y. Lawson has stated that the nationwide strike by the organised labour scheduled to begin on Monday will not disrupt examinations in the state and nationwide.

She disclosed this in a letter titled, ‘Notice of Commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC’ with reference number EK/BC/SC/EXAM/07/Vol.1/89 late Friday, addressed to Principals and school heads in Ekiti State

The Nigeria timetable for the examination began Tuesday, April 30 and will end Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The letter read, “The attention of Management has been drawn to a notice of the Commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC effective, Monday, 3rd June 2024.

“Please be formally informed that the conduct of WASSCE SC 2024 goes on as scheduled.”

She noted that the examination body shares the burden of the unions.

This is as she said that students shouldn’t be at the receiving end by missing the ongoing examination in Nigeria and some West African states.

“In as much as we share the concerns of the unions and the generality of Nigerians, the WASSCE SC is going on across the member countries of WAEC and the Nigerian Child should not be put to a disadvantage of missing the exam.

“For the aforesaid reason, WAEC will conduct the exam and School Principals, supervisors, parents and the general public should please take note and make adequate arrangements for their candidates to sit the exam.

“Kindly be guided accordingly,” it concluded.

The organised labour comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress announced the commencement of the strike on Friday due to a breakdown of negotiation on the proposed new minimum wage.

